Liverpool’s Klopp extends Champions League final invite to Keita

JURGEN KLOPP HAS invited Liverpool-bound Naby Keita for their Uefa Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Keita is set to switch the German Bundesliga for the English Premier League at the end of the season after agreeing personal terms with the Merseyside outfit last summer.

The Reds will take on Zinedine Zidane’s side as they aim for their sixth Champions League title on May 26.

And the Liverpool boss has stated that the Conakry-born midfielder can come to Kyiv to foster his bonding with the team.

“Bringing him in the dining room and saying: ‘Boys, he will play for you next season!’ doesn’t really make any sense. It’s not my first problem, but I will think about it,” Klopp told the Liverpool Echo.

“I have not been thinking about things like this, but if Naby is reading this and he wants to come with us to the final, he is invited!

“Hopefully, Naby will have a big effect on the team immediately because of his quality.”

Klopp admitted that the 23-year-old who picked up four red cards this campaign, had a challenging 2017-18 season with RB Leipzig who are currently placed sixth with 50 points from 33 games.

“This was a difficult season for Naby in Germany, and for Leipzig, in general but he still had outstanding performances. Maybe not the same number as last year, but the whole Leipzig team didn’t do exactly the same as last year either,” he added.

“But one thing for Naby and us is that he doesn’t play in the World Cup so he will have a full pre-season which will help him a lot to prepare for the season with us.”