  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 7 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool’s Klopp extends Champions League final invite to Keita

The Guinea international who is set to arrive in England at the end of the season could unite with his new teammates earlier than expected.

By The42 Team Monday 7 May 2018, 9:15 PM
58 minutes ago 5,734 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3999027
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

JURGEN KLOPP HAS invited Liverpool-bound Naby Keita for their Uefa Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Keita is set to switch the German Bundesliga for the English Premier League at the end of the season after agreeing personal terms with the Merseyside outfit last summer.

The Reds will take on Zinedine Zidane’s side as they aim for their sixth Champions League title on May 26.

And the Liverpool boss has stated that the Conakry-born midfielder can come to Kyiv to foster his bonding with the team.

“Bringing him in the dining room and saying: ‘Boys, he will play for you next season!’ doesn’t really make any sense. It’s not my first problem, but I will think about it,” Klopp told the Liverpool Echo.

“I have not been thinking about things like this, but if Naby is reading this and he wants to come with us to the final, he is invited!

“Hopefully, Naby will have a big effect on the team immediately because of his quality.”

Klopp admitted that the 23-year-old who picked up four red cards this campaign, had a challenging 2017-18 season with RB Leipzig who are currently placed sixth with 50 points from 33 games.

“This was a difficult season for Naby in Germany, and for Leipzig, in general but he still had outstanding performances. Maybe not the same number as last year, but the whole Leipzig team didn’t do exactly the same as last year either,” he added.

“But one thing for Naby and us is that he doesn’t play in the World Cup so he will have a full pre-season which will help him a lot to prepare for the season with us.”

Leicester boss calls for perspective amid speculation about his future at the club

Lovren ‘confident’ Liverpool can seal Champions League place against dangerous Brighton

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
Leicester boss calls for perspective amid speculation about his future at the club
Leicester boss calls for perspective amid speculation about his future at the club
Lovren 'confident' Liverpool can seal Champions League place against dangerous Brighton
Injured Ozil 'sure' he'll recover in time for World Cup
HURLING
As it happened: Clare v Limerick, Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
As it happened: Clare v Limerick, Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
Clare and Limerick prepare for battle as teams announced for Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
Threat of relegation hangs over Dublin and Offaly ahead of Leinster hurling campaign
LIMERICK
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
'We're not in the same league as these guys or the Leinsters but it's a starting point'
Thieves targeting student house parties as Limerick gardaí crack down on burglary gangs
PREMIER LEAGUE
Jones: 'I know he has that fight in him. Hopefully he'll recover well'
Jones: 'I know he has that fight in him. Hopefully he'll recover well'
'I will miss you' - Wenger bids emotional farewell to Arsenal fans
Liverpool's Champions League qualification still uncertain after Chelsea loss

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie