Tuesday 24 April, 2018
'I think Mo will feel pretty early in the game they are not his team-mates anymore'

Jurgen Klopp does not anticipate a friendly reception from Roma, who will reunite with former forward Mohamed Salah on Tuesday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 7:56 AM
1 hour ago 1,487 Views 2 Comments
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah
LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp warned star Mohamed Salah to expect brutal treatment from former team Roma in the Champions League semi-finals.

PFA Player of the Year Salah will reunite with Roma when the Italians visit Anfield for the opening leg of the final-four tie on Tuesday.

The Egyptian sensation left Roma in the off-season and while he remains in contact with some of his team-mates, Klopp does not anticipate a friendly reception from the Serie A outfit.

“I am pretty sure Italian defenders are famous for not having friendly games so I think Mo will feel pretty early in the game they are not his team-mates anymore,” Klopp said.

“But he can strike back in a football way. He knows that. I don’t need to tell him. I didn’t speak to him after his PFA award but I’ll tell him what I want to tell him face to face.

“It’s great: but the season is not finished and there are a lot of things to come.”

Salah has scored 41 goals in all competitions this season, including 31 in the Premier League amid his stellar debut campaign on Merseyside.

The42 Team

