  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 3 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

We will be on fire – Klopp warns Real Madrid

After overcoming Roma to reach the Champions League final, Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool would be at their best against Real Madrid.

By The42 Team Thursday 3 May 2018, 7:39 AM
1 hour ago 1,728 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3991571
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Image: Julian Finney
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Image: Julian Finney

LIVERPOOL MANAGER Jurgen Klopp warned Real Madrid his team would be “on fire” in the Champions League final.

The Premier League side booked their spot in the Kiev decider with a 7-6 aggregate win over Roma, despite suffering a 4-2 loss at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

But they face a huge test in the final on 26 May, with two-time reigning champions Madrid – who have reached the decider four times in five seasons – awaiting them.

Klopp knows just how much experience Madrid have, but he believes his team will be at their best.

“Going to a final is really nice. I did it a few times but winning it is even nicer. We will be ready,” he said.

“You cannot be more experienced in the competition than Real Madrid. I think pretty much 80 per cent of the team played all these finals four times in the last five years and they are still together.

“So if we talk about experience, they are experienced and we are not. But we will be really on fire, you can imagine.

“We are looking forward to it but before that we have to play two more Champions League semi-finals in the Premier League. That is first of all the job to do.

“Then we’ll have two weeks to prepare for the final and we will use that time.”

Klopp will hope his own record in cup finals is improved, with the German having lost five of six during his time as a manager.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach said his team still had work to do, wanting to avoid another defeat.

“Look, we were in the League Cup final and we didn’t win it. People don’t tell me in the street since then, ‘Thank you for bringing us to the final’,” Klopp said.

“We were in the Europa League final. I didn’t see any trophies after these games.

“They don’t hang silver medals at Melwood. That’s the pity, that’s the game. So there’s still a job to do but that’s how it is.”

Liverpool break Champions League scoring record

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
FOOTBALL
We will be on fire â Klopp warns Real Madrid
We will be on fire – Klopp warns Real Madrid
'He spat at a girl' - Fellaini hits back at Carragher criticism
'I wouldn't have a problem with life in China': Out-of-contract Fellaini enjoying strong bargaining position
LIVERPOOL
'It's 100% a final for Sean Cox' - Jurgen Klopp
'It's 100% a final for Sean Cox' - Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool break Champions League scoring record
Roma's Monchi calls for VAR, bemoans 'incredible' refereeing mistakes
PREMIER LEAGUE
Big calls go Liverpool's way and more Champions League talking points
Big calls go Liverpool's way and more Champions League talking points
'We don't do it the easy way'
Nervy Liverpool prevail after highest scoring Champions League semi-final in history
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
As it happened: Roma v Liverpool, Champions League semi-final
As it happened: Roma v Liverpool, Champions League semi-final
Bayern goalkeeper posts apology for 'unnecessary' Champions League error
Klopp focused on Liverpool 'dream', not off-field distractions

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie