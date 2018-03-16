  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 16 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Klopp: I don't mind facing City in Champions League

The Liverpool boss said his side will be underdogs for the last eight tie.

By The42 Team Friday 16 Mar 2018, 1:33 PM
37 minutes ago 1,311 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3908025
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

JURGEN KLOPP SAYS he does not mind being drawn against Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, though he expects Liverpool to be the underdogs.

The Reds will host the Premier League’s runaway leaders at Anfield on April 4 before the return leg at the Etihad Stadium six days later.

An all-Premier League tie will capture the imagination, with Liverpool the only team to have beaten City in the top flight this season.

“I’ve said it before and it’s still the truth,” Klopp told Liverpool’s website. “It’s always common in a draw that you’ll get your neighbour, more or less, but to be honest I don’t mind, really.

“It is exactly like it was before - we take what we’ve got. Now it’s Manchester City, let’s go.

“We’ve lost once and we’ve won once against them in the league, and I don’t think [beforehand] they thought the best draw they could have got is Liverpool. That’s a sign for us and how strong we can be.

“We are for sure not the favourites in this round, but in the last eight there are not a lot of favourites – maybe two of them, Bayern [Munich] and Barcelona – but thank God it’s football and nothing is decided.

“We have a few games to play until then, but I am really looking forward to it and we will give it everything.”

City arguably have an advantage having been given the second leg at home, but Klopp — whose six wins against Pep Guardiola are more than any other manager — denied playing at Anfield first is a negative for his side.

“In this case, it’s not too important. For us, it’s completely normal,” Klopp said. ”We can get a result at home for sure, but it’s obviously a difficult game – but good news for both teams.

“It is like it should be in the last eight. It was clear we would face a strong team. Now we have Man City. The good thing is they are the team we know most about. It’s not too cool for England because now only one team can go to the semis. But we will try everything.

“We are already looking forward to [the first leg]. And it’s a nice, short trip for our supporters when we go to City. I know our away fans are fantastic, so that will be a great atmosphere as well. They are two really good games and a big challenge for both sides – but that’s like it should be.”

RTÉ to show Ireland international and LOI double-header next week

Arsenal set for Russia trip in Europa League last 8

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'He's apologised and Eddie's been Eddie... there's been no change in his demeanour'
'He's apologised and Eddie's been Eddie... there's been no change in his demeanour'
Premature celebrations, dormant quality and harsh lessons: Slambush roles reversed for Ireland
Passion and emotion key but Schmidt knows Ireland will need luck at Twickenham
CHELTENHAM 2018
Elliott and Kennedy continue to rack up winners on day four of Cheltenham
Elliott and Kennedy continue to rack up winners on day four of Cheltenham
LIVE: Day 4 of Cheltenham
The42′s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy the final day of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Klopp: I don't mind facing City in Champions League
Klopp: I don't mind facing City in Champions League
Dortmund crash out of Europa League as Austrian opponents cause upset
Griezmann produces peach of a lob and Torres bags two as rampant Atleti march into Europa League last eight
IRELAND
Swapping basketball for rugby and drawing inspiration from Special Olympics to pursue nursing
Swapping basketball for rugby and drawing inspiration from Special Olympics to pursue nursing
3-0 would do: Schmidt ready to accept boring badge if it comes with a Slam
Schmidt 'surprised' to see Van der Westhuizen in England camp, but stands by assistant ref's integrity
PREMIER LEAGUE
Bayern have contacted Pochettino, claims former player
Bayern have contacted Pochettino, claims former player
Arsenal set for Russia trip in Europa League last 8
'Brilliant' Lukaku one of the best in the world, according to Ireland star

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie