Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League by Sevilla. Who scored both goals for the Spanish side at Old Trafford on Tuesday night? Sergio Rico Wissam Ben Yedder

Steven N'Zonzi Ever Banega

Ruby Walsh was ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival after a leg break. Name the horse that fell during the accident. Benie Des Dieux Douvan

Footpad Al Boum Photo

Which of these Irish players didn't score during the midweek action in the Championship? Liam Kelly Ryan Manning

Enda Stevens Matt Doherty

Which of these stadiums will Waterford not play in during this year's Munster Senior Hurling Championship? Gaelic Grounds Semple Stadium

Cusack Park Walsh Park

There is only one player from Ireland's team this weekend who also started in the side that earned a 2009 Grand Slam triumph against Wales. Name the individual in question. Keith Earls Rob Kearney

Rory Best Johnny Sexton

Who did Tiger Woods tie for second with at the Valspar Championship last Sunday? Paul Casey Patrick Reed

Sergio Garcia Justin Rose

Michael O'Leary's horse had a victory in the Ryanair Chase for the first time this week. What was the name of the horse? Balko Des Flos Shattered Love

Delta Work Glenloe

Cork City defeated Shamrock Rovers on Monday at Turner's Cross. Who scored the winner? Graham Cummins Kieran Sadlier

Barry McNamee Karl Sheppard

Which of these France players was named as captain for their game with Wales? Maxime Machenaud Jefferson Poirot

Francois Trinh-Duc Mathieu Bastareaud