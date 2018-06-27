Dubliner Kurtis Byrne joins Welsh champions TNS from Linfield

Byrne after scoring for Linfield in May.

THE NEW SAINTS (TNS) have announced the signing of Irish forward Kurtis Byrne today.

At 28, the Dubliner has played in England, Scotland and at home — in the League of Ireland and the Irish League — but now joins the Welsh champions from Linfield.

Having been snapped up by Norwich City as a teenager, Byrne moved to Hibernian in 2007 and got his first taste of first-team football there as well as during a number of loan spells.

After a stint with Ross County, he returned to Ireland to join Stephen Kenny’s Dundalk in 2013 and won two Premier Division titles, the FAI Cup and the EA Sports Cup.

Byrne, the son of former Celtic and LOI player Paul, went on to line out for Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic in recent years before agreeing to move north to Linfield back in January.

Celebrating a goal for Dundalk with (right) Andy Boyle in 2013. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

He scored six times in 18 league appearances this season but opted to return to full-time football at TNS, who face Macedonian side KF Shkëndija in the Champions League first qualifying round next month.

I’m delighted to get it done and I’m excited for the season to start,” Byrne said. “I trained today with the lads for the first time and it was good to get back into it.

Manager Scott Ruscoe added: “We are pleased to sign Kurtis Byrne and see it as an exciting signing to strengthen our squad.

“He brings experience, has played several times in European competition already, scoring some vital goals. His signing brings competition in that area and this will improve us for the season ahead.”

