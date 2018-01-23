  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Hamstrung Sinckler another chunk out of England's prop stocks

Eddie Jones’ list of absentees now stands at 15.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 4:19 PM
5 hours ago 4,379 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3813097
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

LIONS PROP KYLE Sinckler has joined England’s list of injury concerns ahead of the Six Nations.

The Harlequins tighthead, who missed the November Tests due to suspension, is to fly home from England’s warm weather training camp in Portugal after reporting with a ‘possible hamstring strain’ and will be replaced by Bath’s Henry Thomas.

While Mako Vunipola and veteran Dan Cole are set to be fit to face Italy in the Championship opener on Sunday week, the strength in depth of Eddie Jones’ front row stocks is being tested. Sinckler joins Leicester’s Ellis Genge, Bath’s Beno Obano and Wasps’ Matt Mullan on the list of injured looseheads.

Joe Marler is absent through suspension too and so Vunipola will be backed up at loosehead by the uncapped Alec Hepburn and Lewis Boyce.

Yesterday, Exeter centre Henry Slade withdrew from the travelling squad with a shoulder injury, bringing England’s total of unavailable players to 15.

Beirne among four Irishmen nominated for European Player of the Year

Police raid French Rugby Federation headquarters

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

