Hamstrung Sinckler another chunk out of England's prop stocks

LIONS PROP KYLE Sinckler has joined England’s list of injury concerns ahead of the Six Nations.

The Harlequins tighthead, who missed the November Tests due to suspension, is to fly home from England’s warm weather training camp in Portugal after reporting with a ‘possible hamstring strain’ and will be replaced by Bath’s Henry Thomas.

While Mako Vunipola and veteran Dan Cole are set to be fit to face Italy in the Championship opener on Sunday week, the strength in depth of Eddie Jones’ front row stocks is being tested. Sinckler joins Leicester’s Ellis Genge, Bath’s Beno Obano and Wasps’ Matt Mullan on the list of injured looseheads.

Joe Marler is absent through suspension too and so Vunipola will be backed up at loosehead by the uncapped Alec Hepburn and Lewis Boyce.

Yesterday, Exeter centre Henry Slade withdrew from the travelling squad with a shoulder injury, bringing England’s total of unavailable players to 15.