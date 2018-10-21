This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 21 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

LeBron James acts as peacemaking as LA Lakers home debut ends in ugly brawl

In his official home bow, LeBron and the Lakers were beaten 124-115 by the Houston Rockets.

By AFP Sunday 21 Oct 2018, 10:10 AM
1 hour ago 3,976 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4297701
Houston Rockets' Chris Paul is held back by Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James.
Image: Marcio Jose Sanchez
Houston Rockets' Chris Paul is held back by Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James.
Houston Rockets' Chris Paul is held back by Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James.
Image: Marcio Jose Sanchez

LEBRON JAMES’S HOME debut with the Los Angeles Lakers ended on a sour note on Saturday as the Houston Rockets seized control late for a 124-115 win in a physical contest at Staples Center.

James finished with 24 points and five assists but the Lakers couldn’t stop the Rockets’ dynamic duo of James Harden and Chris Paul, who combined for 64 points.

Harden finished with 36 points and Paul delivered 28 and 10 assists before he was ejected in the fourth quarter for fighting.

“We were right there. It was a one point game and we had an opportunity to win the game,” said James. “I am not disappointed at all. We are going to have some early troubles. Nobody said it was going to be easy.”

Source: ESPN/YouTube

The four-time NBA most valuable player James signed with the Lakers three months ago after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to four straight NBA final appearances, including their first championship in 2016.

Saturday’s loss left James still searching for his first win as a Laker. In his season-opening game on Thursday in Portland, James scored 26 points in a 128-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

“We had some miscues, we had some missed shots, that’s the way the cookie crumbles,” James said.

James was introduced to the sold out crowd of 19,000 by Lakers announcer Lawrence Tanter: “The other forward is number 23, his 16th campaign, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, LeBron James!”

The Rockets scored the first seven points before James scored on his first shot attempt, cutting Houston’s lead to five two minutes into the game. James introduced himself to the Laker fanatics with an 18-foot pull up jumper.

Rockets Lakers Basketball James Harden defends against LeBron James. Source: Marcio Jose Sanchez

A minute later he tried his first three pointer from 26 feet but it bounced away.

It was a more reserved start than the one he had on Thursday when he delivered back-to-back, rim-rattling dunks for his first two baskets to open his Lakers’ era.

On Saturday, he electrified the Staples Center crowd for the first time with a monster two-handed slam to tie the contest 14-14 halfway through the first quarter.

Paul was ejected along with Lakers Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram after they were involved in a wild melee that saw punches thrown on both sides.

“I saw it from a distance. It was very heated stuff,” said Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni.

Paul and Rondo were the main combatants trading blows after Paul stuck his finger in Rondo’s face and pushed him hard.

Rondo answered with a roundhouse left that would have made boxing champion Floyd Mayweather proud — the fighter was sitting courtside obviously enjoying the fireworks.

Paul then missed with a right but connected with a hard left of his own.

Ingram was given two technicals, one for starting the fiasco by pushing Harden in the back and the other for a sucker punch from behind on an unsuspecting Rockets player as he charged back into the kerfuffle for round two.

“It escalated pretty quickly but besides that I am happy we got our first win,” said Harden, adding that Paul said Rondo spit on him. “As a man the only thing you can do is stand up for yourself.”

James played the role of the peacemaker, grabbing Paul from behind and dragging him away from the melee. He declined to comment on the fight after the game.

“I figured it had broken up. I looked down at my clipboard to figure out what play to run next and I looked back up and there was mayhem going on,” said Lakers coach Luke Walton.

With the Lakers, James does not have a strong supporting cast like he did when he left Cleveland for Miami eight years ago.

Lakers fans were intrigued to see how well James would mesh with his young teammates, and how much he can help them improve on their dismal 35-47 record of a year ago.

James joins a franchise that has missed the playoffs in each of their last five season, the longest playoff drought in franchise history for the 16-time NBA champions.

Rockets Lakers Basketball James defends on Houston Rockets' Eric Gordon. Source: Marcio Jose Sanchez

He is just the latest to come through that revolving door on the dressing room as the longest tenured player is 21-year-old Ingram. James said the Lakers are a young team and it will take time to improve.

“We got a long way to go to get to the Rockets,” said James, adding they played better than in the first game.

Last season, James averaged 27.5 points, a career–high 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds.

James appeared in the NBA finals for the eighth straight year, where the Cavaliers were swept by the Golden State Warriors.

James will try to get his first win on Monday when the Lakers host the San Antonio Spurs.

© – AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Barca concern ahead of Clasico as Messi injured in win over Sevilla
    Barca concern ahead of Clasico as Messi injured in win over Sevilla
    New Villa boss Smith gets off to a winning start, Leeds miss chance to go top
    Salah gets his scoring mojo back to snap Liverpool's winless run
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    In-form Lamela settles London derby as Spurs climb into top four
    In-form Lamela settles London derby as Spurs climb into top four
    De Bruyne returns from injury in comfortable Man City win over Burnley
    Chelsea draw an 'awful' result for 'best team' Man Utd - Mourinho
    BOXING
    'I expected a lot more': Taylor frustrated by negative Serrano and hopes her sister shows up for a scrap
    'I expected a lot more': Taylor frustrated by negative Serrano and hopes her sister shows up for a scrap
    Taylor toys with tough Cindy Serrano to retain titles in Boston as a 'Notorious' fan watches on
    James Tennyson falls short in first world title tilt as he’s stopped by classy Farmer
    ULSTER
    'We got a glimmer of what we're capable of' - Ulster still a work in progress
    'We got a glimmer of what we're capable of' - Ulster still a work in progress
    'I feel s**t... I wouldn't want my kids to do that' - Zebo apologises to Lowry
    Edinburgh outclass troubled Toulon, while Wasps and Bath play out thrilling draw

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie