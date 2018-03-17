Ladies football All-Stars put on an exhibition in Bangkok with a couple of cracking goals

2016 All-Stars 7-19

Emma Duffy reports from the Chulalongkorn University Stadium, Bangkok

THERE WERE 14 goals and some impressive football on show throughout a pulsating TG4 All-Star exhibition match in which Ephie Fitzgeraldâ€™s 2016 team claimed bragging rights in sweltering conditions.

The 2016 and 2017 All-Star selections. Source: Jerome Quinn/LGFA

Just a single point separated the sides at the death, with some of Dublinâ€™s TG4 All-Ireland winning side leading the way for the 2016 selection in 37 degrees temperatures at the Chulalongkorn University Stadium in Bangkok.

2017 senior Playersâ€™ Player of the year Noelle Healy was one who shone brightly for the winners on the day, finishing with 3-2, while Dublin team-mates Lyndsey Davey (2) and Sinead Aherne also netted goals, along with Corkâ€™s Orla Finn.

Armaghâ€™s Aimee Mackin and Donegalâ€™s Yvonne Bonner collected two goals each for the 2017 team, while Aisling Doonan, Niamh Hegarty and Niamh McEvoy found the back of the net too.

It was a game played at a remarkable pace despite the sizzling heat and one which had a mixture of everything. Not only were there some excellent score-taking, the saves on show from Ciara Trant, Martina Oâ€™Brien and Noelle Gormley were also top class.

Another interesting battle was in midfield, with Mayoâ€™s Aileen Gilroy and Fiona McHale among those to impress as they went head-to-head.

The first quarter was an exciting one as the 2016 team finished with two goals courtesy of Dublinâ€™s star forwards.

Healy palmed into the net with just one minute on the clock while SinÃ©ad Aherne followed suit just before the whistle sounded to make it 2-8 to 0-10.

Monaghanâ€™s Ciara McAnespie was another to keep the scoreboard ticking over while Mackin, Doonan and Bonner were among those to split the posts for the 2017 team.

Healy was on fire once again in the second quarter, bagging two goals in quick succession before Orla Finn found the back of the net for the 2016 teamâ€™s fifth goal.

At the other end, Donegalâ€™s Niamh Hegarty and Mackin rattled the net as the scoreboard read 5-12 to 2-15 at half-time.

On the restart, and fresh from captaining DCU to Oâ€™Connor Cup glory, Tipperaryâ€™s Aishling Moloney sprung to life collecting 0-3 to spur the 2016 team on.

At the other end, Doonan fired home while Mackin continued to impress.

And despite the soaring temperatures, the impressive performance continued into the final quarter as players from both sides capped the goal-fest.

Lyndsey Davey accounted for two of the 2016 teamâ€™s, while Bonner, Niamh McEvoy and Mackin slotted home at the other end to close proceedings.

Dublin duo Lauren Magee and SinÃ©ad Aherne in action against each other. Source: Piaras Ã“ MÃ­dheach/SPORTSFILE

But it was too little, too late for Mick Bohanâ€™s 2017 contingent as Fitzgeraldâ€™s charges held out for a narrow win.

2016 scorers: Noelle Healy 3-2, Lyndsey Davey 2-1, Orla Finn 1-2, Sinead Aherne 1-1 (0-1f), Aisling Moloney & Ciara McAnespie 0-3 each, Fiona McHale 0-2, Sharon Courtney, Mairead Wall, Ciara Oâ€™Sullivan, Aoife McAnespie & Karen Guthrie 0-1 each.

2017 scorers: Aimee Mackin & Yvonne Bonner 2-3 each, Aisling Doonan 1-3, Niamh McEvoy 1-2 (0-1f), Niamh Hegarty 1-0, Sarah Rowe 0-2, Nicole Owens, Eimear Scally, Emma Spillane, Lorraine Scanlon & Aileen Gilroy 0-1 each.

2016 panel: N Gormley (Sligo), M Ambrose (Cork), B Stack (Cork), L Caffrey (Dublin), S Goldrick (Dublin), A McAnespie (Monaghan), S Finnegan (Dublin), F McHale (Mayo), S Courtney (Monaghan), N Healy (Dublin), C Oâ€™Sullivan (Cork), M Delahunty (Waterford), C McAnespie (Monaghan), S Aherne (Dublin), O Finn (Cork), M Wall (Waterford), M Dunford (Waterford), K Guthrie (Donegal), A Moloney (Tipperary), L Davey (Dublin).

2017 panel: C Trant (Dublin), E Spillane (Cork), S Tierney (Mayo), M Carter (Mayo), C Kelly (Kerry), C Hegarty (Donegal), R Phelan (Cork), A Gilroy (Mayo), L Scanlon (Kerry), A Mackin (Armagh), N Hegarty (Donegal), N Owens (Dublin), A Doonan (Cavan), N McEvoy (Dublin), Y Bonner (Donegal), M Oâ€™Brien (Cork), A Desmond (Kerry), S Burke (Galway), L Magee (Dublin), S Rowe (Mayo), E Scally (Cork).

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry).

