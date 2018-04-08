  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 8 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork face Mayo and Dublin take on Galway: League semi-final pairings confirmed

Sarah Rowe bagged a hat-trick today as Mayo booked their place in the last four.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 8 Apr 2018, 7:08 PM
1 hour ago 1,342 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3947223
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

MAYO AND GALWAY have joined holders Cork and TG4 All-Ireland champions Dublin in the Lidl National Football League Division 1 semi-finals.

2017 TG4 All-Ireland finalists Mayo booked their place in the last four with a nine-point victory over Monaghan.

Their entertaining meeting in Swinford threw up nine goals, with Sarah Rowe bagging three of the Westerners’ while her DCU teammate Muireann Atkinson hit a brace at the other end.

Mayo’s inside forward line of Rowe and the Kelly sisters – Niamh and Grace – were on fire, combining for 4-8, but Peter Leahy’s charges were made work for the win throughout.

Source: LadiesFootballTV/YouTube

Meanwhile, Galway ensured progress to the knockout phase by overcoming Westmeath in Mullingar.

Although it was quite a scrappy encounter, the Tribeswoman took control in the latter stages of the first half and never looked back. Stephen Glennon’s side ran out six-point winners.

On Saturday, Dublin ensured that they’ll finish at the summit of Division 1 by seeing off already-relegated Kerry by 1-16 to 1-11 at DCU (St Clare’s).

Sinead Goldrick netted Dublin’s goal while Donegal raised four green flags in their emphatic 4-11 to 2-3 victory over Cork in Letterkenny, Yvonne Bonner and TG4 All Star Niamh Hegarty grabbing a brace each.

Sinead Goldrick Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Dublin will meet Galway in the semi-finals, with Cork, who are aiming for a sixth successive title, pitted against Mayo.

In Division 2, Waterford will meet Cavan in the semi-finals, while Tipperary have been paired with Armagh.

Tipperary and Waterford had already secured a safe passage to the last four ahead of the final phase of group fixtures, which were rescheduled round 5 clashes.

Waterford finished on top of the pile yesterday on head-to-head, as they claimed a 1-19 to 2-6 victory over Shane Ronayne’s side at WIT.

Maria Delahunty impressed throughout and rattled the net before half-time as TG4 All-Ireland intermediate champions Tipperary suffered their first defeat since 2016.

The Munster rivals and promotion hopefuls were joined in the semi-finals by Cavan and Armagh.

It was all or nothing in Drumragh between the Breffni and Tyrone with a top four position up for grabs for the winner. James Daly’s side came out on top with Donna English’s late goal sealing their progression.

Niamh McLaughlin with Aimee Mackin File photo of Aimee Mackin Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Elsewhere, Armagh comfortably beat Clare by 11 points in Milltown. TG4 All-Star Aimee Mackin sparkled on the day, finishing with 2-6 and inspiring her side to their semi-final berth.

Meanwhile, Sligo were relegated from Division 2 after their clash with Laois finished 4-12 to 2-12.

In Division 3, table-toppers Wexford will face Kildare in the semi-finals, while Meath will play Down.

Leitrim are relegated while in Division 4, there’s one outstanding issue to be resolved.

Victory for Antrim over Derry in the remaining group fixture on Tuesday evening would seem them leapfrog Fermanagh into fourth place.

Weekend results

(Sunday unless otherwise stated)

Division 1

Dublin 1-16 Kerry 1-11 (SAT)
Donegal 4-11 Cork 2-3 (SAT)
Mayo 6-11 Monaghan 3-11
Westmeath 0-7 Galway 0-13

Division 2

Clare 1-10 Armagh 2-18
Sligo 2-12 Laois 4-12
Tyrone 1-9 Cavan 1-18
Tipperary 2-6 Waterford 1-19

Division 3

Offaly 4-12 Wexford 4-8

Semi-final pairings

Division 1

Cork v Mayo
Dublin v Galway

Division 2

Waterford v Cavan
Tipperary v Armagh

Division 3

Wexford v Kildare
Meath v Down

Division 4

TBC

Fixtures to be played on the weekend of April 21/22. Times and venues to be confirmed by the LGFA.

0-15 for Kilkenny’s Reid, 2-12 for Tipperary’s Forde and another league title for Brian Cody

Kilkenny secure three-in-a-row but old foes Cork make Cats sweat at Nowlan Park

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
LIVERPOOL
'Nobody is too big to come off' - Allardyce defends substitution after Rooney anger
'Nobody is too big to come off' - Allardyce defends substitution after Rooney anger
Eriksen double enough as Tottenham go level with Liverpool
As it happened: Everton v Liverpool, Premier League
PREMIER LEAGUE
'It is very difficult to explain': Conte bemused by Chelsea's failure to beat West Ham
'It is very difficult to explain': Conte bemused by Chelsea's failure to beat West Ham
Chicharito's late equaliser leaves Chelsea's top-four bid in tatters
Wenger happy to keep winning run going after 'hectic' finish against Southampton
MANCHESTER CITY
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
Paul Pogba comes good and more Premier League talking points
MANCHESTER UNITED
We didn't want to be clowns at City's party - Smalling
We didn't want to be clowns at City's party - Smalling
De Bruyne rested as City prioritise Champions League comeback
As it happened: Man City vs Man United, Premier League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie