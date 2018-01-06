Poll: Who will win the Ladies All-Ireland senior football title in 2018?

2017 SAW DUBLIN finally end three years of All-Ireland final hurt as they beat Mayo to lift the Brendan Martin Cup for just the second time.

Mick Bohan’s charges were clinical in how they went about their business and put three years of narrow decider defeats at the hands of Cork to bed.

But can they do it again in 2018?

Ephie Fitzgerald’s Rebels will undoubtedly come back seeking redemption how and ever, after their bid for seven-in-a-row and a 12th crown in 13 years was ended by Mayo at the semi-final stage.

The Westerners had a remarkable qualifier run and were right in the Croke Park showpiece until Dublin bagged three deciding goals in the closing 10 minutes.

There’s talk this year that we may see new champions again with Donegal, Kerry and other names being thrown in the hat but what do you think?

Can Dublin retain their crown, will Cork climb the steps of the Hogan Stand once again or will we see new All-Ireland winners?

