Dublin: 12 °C Monday 16 April, 2018
Birr and Kinnegad the venues for two exciting league semi-final double-headers

There’s a Division 1 and Division 2 clash on each billing on Sunday.

By Emma Duffy Monday 16 Apr 2018, 4:08 PM
TWO SEMI-FINAL DOUBLE-headers have been confirmed for Sunday as the Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues reach the business end of proceedings.

doubleheaders It's Cork v Mayo and Dublin v Galway in Division 1.

All eyes will be on Birr and Kinnegad with both venues playing host to a Division 1 and Division 2 last four clash.

Six in-a-row chasing Cork and 2017 All-Ireland finalists Mayo will go head-to-head at St Brendan’s Park, Birr at 3pm, with the second-tier semi-final between Cavan and Waterford the 1pm curtain raiser there.

The meeting of Cork and Mayo is a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, which resulted in a famous one-point win for the Westerners in Breffni Park as Ephie Fitzgerald’s side suffered a first defeat in the All-Ireland series since 2010.

Their group stage meeting in this year’s league came right down to the wire too, again just a point separating them at the death but this time it was the Rebels who came out on top.

The Division 2 showdown between Cavan and Waterford is set to be a mouth-watering one too, their last few meetings have been close encounters.

Aishling Moloney and Caroline O'Hanlon Tipperary and Armagh go head-to-head in Division 2. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Meanwhile, reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin face Galway in their Division 1 semi-final in Kinnegad (throw-in 3pm), while Armagh and Tipperary face off in the early throw-in.

It was the Tribeswomen who inflicted the one and only defeat to Mick Bohan’s side in the campaign to date, so the Sky Blues will be hoping to make amends as their quest for a first-ever league title continues.

That said, Stephen Glennon’s Galway are a side bursting with up-and-coming talent and seem destined for big things so it’ll be no easy task.

The battle of Tipperary and Armagh (throw-in 1pm) for a second tier decider spot will be an interesting one too with some of the finest rising stars across the country on show.

Lidl Ladies National Football League semi-finals – Sunday 22 April 2018

  • Division 2: Cavan v Waterford — St Brendan’s Park, Birr, Offaly, 1pm.
  • Division 1: Cork v Mayo — St Brendan’s Park, Birr, Offaly, 3pm.

***

  • Division 2: Tipperary v Armagh — Kinnegad, Westmeath, 1pm.
  • Division 1: Dublin v Galway — Kinnegad, Westmeath, 3pm.

