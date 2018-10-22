This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 22 October, 2018
Rondo, Paul and Ingram slapped with bans after Lakers-Rockets fight

In last night’s NBA action, a game-saving block handed the Golden State Warriors their first loss of the season.

By AFP Monday 22 Oct 2018, 11:56 AM
By AFP Monday 22 Oct 2018, 11:56 AM
http://the42.ie/4298451
Lakers and Rockets fight.
Lakers and Rockets fight.
Lakers and Rockets fight.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS pair Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram, and Houston Rockets star Chris Paul have been suspended for their roles in Saturday’s fight.

The NBA banned Ingram for four games and Rondo for three, while Paul will sit out two after punches were thrown in the Lakers’ 124-115 loss to the Rockets, it was announced on Sunday.

Suspensions without pay were handed down following the melee at Staples Center, where Ingram, Rondo and Paul were involved.

“Ingram has been suspend for aggressively returning to and escalating the altercation and throwing a punch in the direction of Paul, confronting a game official in a hostile manner, and instigating the overall incident by shoving Rockets guard James Harden,” the league’s statement read.

“Rondo has been suspended for instigating a physical altercation with, and spitting and throwing multiple punches at, Paul. Paul has been suspended for poking at and making contact with the face of Rondo, and throwing multiple punches at him.”

The league was facing a quick turnaround regarding the players’ punishment, as the Rockets are slated to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Paul will sit out that contest and miss Wednesday’s matchup with the Utah Jazz.

Ingram and Rondo will begin serving their suspensions when the Lakers host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

********

Warriors Nuggets Basketball Source: Jack Dempsey

Nuggets hold off Warriors 

Juancho Hernangomez came up with the game-saving block Sunday as the Denver Nuggets held off the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors 100-98 in a thriller in Denver.

The unbeaten Nuggets handed the Warriors their first defeat of the young season, staking their claim to contender status in Western Conference.

The Warriors weren’t the only Western power laid low on Sunday as the Los Angeles Clippers held on for a 115-112 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Less than a week into the season, the Nuggets top the West with a perfect 3-0 record.

Denver led by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors, led by 30 points from Stephen Curry, whittled the deficit, knotting the score at 97-97 with 1:29 remaining.

Three missed free throws by the Nuggets in the final 1:18 opened the door for the Warriors, but the visitors couldn’t take advantage.

Draymond Green had a chance to tie the game when he missed one of two free throws with 10 seconds remaining and the Warriors trailed by two on their final possession.

Curry drove to the rim, drawing two defenders, and passed to Damian Jones.

As Jones rose for the shot, Hernangomez dived in to bat the ball away from behind.

Source: NBA/YouTube

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said his team is not yet firing on all cylinders

“We’re not where we need to be,” said Kerr, whose Warriors led by as many as 12 in the first quarter, and by two at halftime, but were out-scored 33-21 in the third period.

Kerr was pleased with the Warriors’ “competitive juice and spirit” but said their late push was doomed by sloppy play.

“We can’t expect to win every game on emotion,” Kerr said. “We’ve got to win on execution and intelligence. We’ll get there.”

A day after his impressive triple-double against Phoenix, Nikola Jokic scored 23 points with 11 rebounds and six assists for Denver.

Gary Harris added 28 points and the Nuggets forced 18 turnovers in a solid defensive effort against the prolific Warriors.

“We fought through,” Harris said. “We stuck through to the end, we played til the last buzzer.”

Kings Thunder Basketball Source: Sue Ogrocki

Thunder lose on Westbrook’s return

Russell Westbrook showed little sign of rust in his NBA season debut but his 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists weren’t enough to lift Oklahoma City to a first win of the young campaign.

Former NBA Most Valuable Player Westbrook had missed the first two games of the season as he continued his return from arthroscopic knee surgery on September 12.

He started in his customary spot and played 35 minutes — the most of any Thunder starter — but it was the Sacramento Kings who came up with their first win of the season 131-120 in Oklahoma City.

Iman Shumpert scored 26 points for the Kings, one of seven Sacramento players to score in double figures.

That included an impressive double-double of 22 points and 10 assists from De’Aaron Fox.

Even after missing all of training camp and the pre-season, Westbrook immediately raised the Thunder’s intensity level.

He scored his first points on a driving layup assisted by Paul George less than two minutes into the contest.

He and George combined for 61 points, but the Thunder defense, rated 10th in the league last season, was again too inconsistent.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Cavaliers remained without a victory since the departure of superstar LeBron James, who landed with the Los Angeles Lakers via free agency after last season.

The Cavs, who have played in the last four NBA finals and won the title in 2016 with James leading the way, dropped their home opener to the Atlanta Hawks 113-111, falling to 0-3.

Source: NBA/YouTube

In a game billed as a showdown between rookie point guards Trae Young and Collin Sexton, Atlanta’s Young exploded for 35 points and 11 assists, with six three-pointers.

Young, drafted fifth overall, became the third rookie since 2000, after James and Golden State star Curry, to surpass 35 points and 10 assists in an NBA game.

© – AFP, 2018 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

