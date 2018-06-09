Laois make one change for Leinster semi-final showdown with Carlow

LAOIS HAVE NAMED their starting team for Sunday’s Leinster SFC semi-final against Carlow, with manager John Sugrue making one change for the tie.

Niall Donoher is named to start ahead of Benny Carroll in attack, and will take his place at centre-forward as Laois bid to book a place in their first Leinster SFC final since 2007.

Donoher came on for Alan Farrell in the first half of a comprehensive win over Westmeath last month, and scored two points from play.

There’s just one positional change for the clash with Carlow at Croke Park [Throw-in, 2pm]. Paul Kingston, who scored a hat-trick against Westmeath, moves from the half-forward line into corner forward.

Senior Football side to face Carlow in Sunday's Leinster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final is announced. The game throws in at 2pm. Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford) pic.twitter.com/T3HrBnCqki — Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) June 8, 2018

Laois

1. Graham Brody (Portlaoise)

2. Stephen Attride (Killeshin)

3. Mark Timmons (Graiguecullen)

4. Gareth Dillon (Portlaoise)

5. Trevor Collins (Graigcullen)

6. Colm Begley (Stradbally)

7. Finbarr Crowley (Emo)

8. John O’Louglin (St Brigid’s)

9. Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise)

10. Alan Farrell (Ballylinan)

11. Niall Donoher (Courtwood)

12. Damien O’Connor (Timahoe)

13. Ross Munnelly (Arles Kilcruise)

14. Donal Kingston (Arles Killeen)

15. Paul Kingston (Arles Killeen)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!