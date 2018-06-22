Strong in for injured skipper Attride as Laois unveil team for Leinster final

LAOIS BOSS JOHN Sugrue has made just one change to the team for Sunday’s Leinster final with Dublin.

Experienced defender Darren Strong comes in to replace captain Stephen Attride who suffered a double fracture to his skull in the semi-final win over Carlow.

Dublin are expected to name their side on Saturday afternoon.

Laois

1. Graham Brody (Portlaoise)

2. Darren Strong (Emo)

3. Mark Timmons (Graiguecullen)

4. Gareth Dillon (Portlaoise)

5. Trevor Collins (Graigcullen)

6. Colm Begley (Stradbally)

7. Finbarr Crowley (Emo)

8. John O’Louglin (St Brigid’s)

9. Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise)

10. Alan Farrell (Ballylinan)

11. Paul Kingston (Arles Killeen)

12. Niall Donoher (Courtwood)

13. Ross Munnelly (Arles Kilcruise)

14. Donal Kingston (Arles Killeen)

15. Damien O’Connor (Timahoe)