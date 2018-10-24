This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 24 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sheedy's return - 'It gave a great lift to Tipperary people when we heard Liam was back in'

The comeback of Liam Sheedy has been warmly welcomed by Lar Corbett.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 24 Oct 2018, 6:30 AM
54 minutes ago 554 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4301262
Lar Corbett was speaking at the launch of the Amanda Stapleton benefit match.
Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE
Lar Corbett was speaking at the launch of the Amanda Stapleton benefit match.
Lar Corbett was speaking at the launch of the Amanda Stapleton benefit match.
Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE

WHEN LIAM SHEEDY last took charge of the Tipperary senior hurlers, Lar Corbett was the star of the show.

The final game of Sheedy’s first tenure as Tipperary boss yielded an All-Ireland senior title in 2010, Corbett ransacked the Kilkenny defence for three goals in that epic decider.

The news of Sheedy’s return to the hotseat was warmly received by the hat-trick hero from that final yet Corbett stresses the requirement for patience and not to expect instant success with the former boss at the helm once more.

“(I’m) delighted to see Liam back but you have to feel sorry for Liam Cahill as well. I think when he’s in charge, whoever he gets with him, it’ll be done 100%. It gave a great lift to Tipperary people when we heard Liam was back in.

“Straight away, people are delighted. When they heard the name Liam Sheedy, heard the name being mentioned and that he was going to be the next Tipperary manager, everyone was delighted. That goes across the county. I haven’t met one person that was disappointed.

“There’s a bit of pressure on Liam and the players as well, people are picturing what he’d done in 2010 as well, to come back and do it again.

“I hope that pressure doesn’t come on straight away. The players are going to need a bit of time. Liam and his backroom team are going to need a bit of time.

Liam Sheedy speaks with Lar Corbett Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy speaks with Lar Corbett during the 2009 hurling championship. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“You have to remember that time that he left with work commitments and family commitments as well. We would have been all very very disappointed when he left in 2010.

“But we have to remember that work comes first and family comes first as well, and sport probably comes third, and he put all those things first. As he says himself, he’s in a position now, he’s back around the Munster area, he’s in Limerick.

“To manage your county is probably one of the biggest achievement to be able to do in your sport. That itch is going to always be there.”

The notion of current squad members existing in a comfort zone is not once Corbett subscribes to.

“The guys will definitely know that time runs out because it runs out for everyone. Just to give the lads a bit of time, it’s a good panel of players there, and hopefully the guys coming in from Liam Cahill’s (U21) team blend in. 

“I don’t know about lads just being in the comfort zone. I know an awful lot of lads that played with Tipp this year. They’re guys that work hard. I’ll make one prediction next year, for the league matches next year you’ll have an awful lot of Tipperary people going.

“Because they are going to have it in their memory of what happened in 2008, 2009, 2010. So we’ll keep that dream alive. There will be good energy this year. I’m looking forward to the league.”

It’s almost three years since Corbett brought his inter-county hurling career to a close but he is content with family life, club duties with Thurles Sarsfields and cheering on Tipperary from the stands.

Lar Corbett Lar Corbett with his daughters after winning the Tipperary county senior hurling final last year. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

“At the minute I’m 37. I’m going to keep playing anyway, definitely for another few years, because I enjoy it. I’ve never thought about the management side of things.

“The big kick I get out of the club at the minute is, just say there’s 35 lads in the dressing room, 17, 18-year-olds, and you’re having good craic. 

“I think it’s very important in life, when things are over, you have to park them. I say that honestly. I really, really enjoyed the time I got from 2000 to 2015.

“You have to enjoy what’s next. What was next for me was going back to the club. I’ve a wife and three daughters, I love that. So I think, “what’s next?” Don’t ever be looking back.

“I enjoy going to the Tipp matches and I don’t miss it. When I was in the stand in 2016 (at the All-Ireland final), I was delighted to be in the stand part of it.”

***************

Tickets for the Amanda Stapleton Benefit Match between Kilkenny and Tipperary on Saturday 3 November are available to purchase here.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Keita and Henderson ruled out of Liverpool's Champions League clash but there's good news
    Keita and Henderson ruled out of Liverpool's Champions League clash but there's good news
    Outstanding Ozil inspires Arsenal to superb comeback win over Leicester
    Real Madrid skipper Ramos quick to play down training ground bust-up
    JUVENTUS
    'Men against boys' - Man United slammed by Ferdinand and Scholes
    'Men against boys' - Man United slammed by Ferdinand and Scholes
    Mourinho: Juventus at a different level to Man United
    Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford as Juventus too good for Man United
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Boost for Man United and Juve as Valencia held by Young Boys
    Boost for Man United and Juve as Valencia held by Young Boys
    Mourinho walks half a mile to Old Trafford as Man United bus stuck in traffic again
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    As it happened: Man United vs Juventus, Champions League
    As it happened: Man United vs Juventus, Champions League
    'Men against teenagers - as 1-0 defeats go, this was a thrashing': Juve's Euro lesson to United
    Bonucci turned down Man United move to return 'home' to Juventus

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie