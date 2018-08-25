Wicklow teen Lara Gillespie wins stunning gold at European junior championship

TEENAGER LARA GILLESPIE further underlined her prodigious talent by adding gold at the European junior championship to her growing collection of national and international titles.

Days after claiming silver in the individual pursuit event, the 17-year-old produced another extraordinary performance in Switzerland to see off Ukrainian Olha Kulynych and Poland’s Marta Jaskulska in a thrilling final sprint.

Gillespie was last month crowned junior women’s champion at the Irish road race championships, and earlier this year claimed four gold medals at the Irish junior track championships to hold 11 national titles across track, road and cyclocross.

The Wicklow native rides for Scott-Orwell Wheelers and having dominated the Irish youth ranks, showed her huge potential by winning silver at the European Youth Olympics last summer.

Although she narrowly missed out on a medal in yesterday’s Omnium event at the European championships, Gillespie — a student of Wesley College in Dublin — set a new Irish record en route to silver in the pursuit ride on Thursday.