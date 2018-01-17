  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 17 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fergus McFadden and 20-year-old Jordan Larmour included in Ireland squad for Six Nations

There are also deserved recalls for Sean Cronin and Rory Scannell as Joe Schmidt plots the opening rounds of the Six Nations.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 17 Jan 2018, 4:56 PM
4 hours ago 33,632 Views 147 Comments
http://the42.ie/3802289
Larmour in action for Ireland U20s last year.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Larmour in action for Ireland U20s last year.
Larmour in action for Ireland U20s last year.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRELAND HEAD COACH Joe Schmidt has included in-form Leinster starlet Jordan Larmour in a 36-strong squad for the opening two rounds of the Six Nations next month.

The 20-year-old is the only uncapped member of the squad for matches away to France and at home to Italy, but there are deserved recalls for Fergus McFadden, Sean Cronin and Rory Scannell.

Ulster scrum-half John Cooney has not made the cut despite a run of consistently excellent form in difficult circumstances for Ulster, Schmidt instead keeps faith with Luke McGrath and Kieran Marmion as understudies to Conor Murray.

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

Larmour has been in sensational form for Leinster this season, scoring six tries in his 13 appearances electrifying the province’s attacking options with his sublime footwork and evasive running.

McFadden has also benefited from Leinster’s dominance and has hit arguably the best form of his career over the winter months. The Kildare man will hope his recall to the setup will see him bridge a gap of almost two years since his last Test appearance, against Scotland in the 2016 Six Nations.

Joey Carbery is included in the ranks despite having not played since fracturing his wrist in the November Test win over Fiji, but could play some part for Leinster this weekend as they close out their Champions Cup pool away to Montpellier.

Johnny Sexton gathers a loose ball Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The likes of Garry Ringrose (ankle), Sean O’Brien (hip) and Niall Scannell are among those who miss out through injury, but the trio could yet feature later in the tournament if their recovery goes to plan.

As expected, there is no place for Simon Zebo who was also omitted from the November Tests squad after agreeing to join Racing 92 next season.

“It’s been great to witness some quality performances from provincial teams over the last seven weeks of European and derby matches,” Schmidt says.

“There were some very tight decisions but it’s great to see some competitive depth in a number of positions.”

Ireland Squad for opening two rounds of 2018 Six Nations

FORWARDS

Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) c 106 caps
Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 5 caps
Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 56 caps
Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 11 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 19 caps
Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 73 caps
Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 34 caps
Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 3 cap
Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 22 caps
Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster) 4 caps
Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 42 caps
Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Leinster) 18 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 42 caps
Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 3 caps
Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 3 caps
James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 4 caps
John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 11 caps
CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 18 caps
Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 53 caps
Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 9 caps

BACKS

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 2 caps
Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Leinster) 6 caps
Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 6 caps
Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 62 caps
Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 2 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 31 caps
Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 78 caps
Ian Keatley (Young Munster/Munster) 7 caps
Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster)*
Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 18 caps
Fergus McFadden (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 32 caps
Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 6 caps
Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 59 caps
Johnny Sexton (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 68 caps
Rory Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 3 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster) 4 caps

(*Denotes uncapped at international level)

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘He’s shown he’s not fazed by big occasions’ – Leinster back Larmour

Policy for proven dopers to be reviewed after Grobler signing – IRFU chief Browne

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (147)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool loan young Serbian international Grujic to Cardiff
Liverpool loan young Serbian international Grujic to Cardiff
Championship the third-most attended league in Europe, ahead of La Liga and Serie A
'I never thought I'd get the chance to get back to this level unless I took a team up' - Lambert
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo must focus on playing - Zidane sidesteps exit talk
Ronaldo must focus on playing - Zidane sidesteps exit talk
Liverpool footballer Flanagan sentenced for assault
Arsenal target Malcom facing disciplinary action over video posted following Bordeaux defeat
MANCHESTER UNITED
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
Mourinho 'not unconfident' Manchester United will sign Sanchez
Louis van Gaal says he turned down Belgium role to spite Manchester United
SIX NATIONS
Joey jumps in, surprise omissions and more talking points as Ireland name Six Nations squad
Joey jumps in, surprise omissions and more talking points as Ireland name Six Nations squad
Fergus McFadden and 20-year-old Jordan Larmour included in Ireland squad for Six Nations
Ireland's first opponents France name 19-year-old scrum-half in Six Nations squad
NBA
Isaiah Thomas turns down Celtics' video tribute after complaints from fellow franchise legend
Isaiah Thomas turns down Celtics' video tribute after complaints from fellow franchise legend
The Cavs don't scare the Warriors anymore, and the NBA's best rivalry seems to have run its course
Chris Paul uses inside information to try sneak new team-mates into old dressing room to start fight

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie