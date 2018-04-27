  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 27 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We want to enjoy it' - One of the fresh faces behind the rise of Westmeath camogie

Laura Doherty’s side face Cork in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 2 Final.

By Daragh Ó'Conchúir Friday 27 Apr 2018, 7:15 AM
45 minutes ago 467 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3981285

AS DEBUT SEASONS go, Laura Doherty certainly enjoyed a stellar one in 2017.

At 19, she was delighted to break into the Westmeath senior camogie team and having younger sister Aoife alongside her added to the thrill.

Laura Doherty with Catherine Neary and Deirdre Ashe Laura Doherty accepting her Soaring Star accolade. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The Doherty duo made it all the way to Croke Park in September, where they were part of a unit that annexed the All-Ireland Premier Junior championship.

That wasn’t it for Laura though, as she ended the year at the Citywest Hotel, where she was named on the inaugural Soaring Stars team, having been one of three nominees for Junior Players’ Player of the Year Award.

Under the management of Johnny Greville, Westmeath have carried on that momentum. Aoife has taken a step back as she concentrates on her Leaving Cert studies but is expected to return to the fold when the Lakesiders take on the Intermediate Championship challenge in the summer.

For her part, Laura has continued to excel as Westmeath booked their place in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 2 final against Cork by defeating Dublin in the semi-final, after coming through their group with a 100 per cent record.

That record included a win over Sunday’s opponents at the Cork Camogie Grounds on April 1st, but Doherty insists that nobody within the Westmeath camp is reading a whole lot into that ahead of the decider at the St. Lachtain’s grounds in Freshford.

“We’re delighted” beams Doherty. “We weren’t expecting too much coming into the league this year. We said we’d take each game as it came but it’s great that won them all and we’re playing Cork at the weekend. It’s very exciting.

The Westmeath team celebrate winning Westmeath celebrate their All-Ireland win in September. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

“It was great to beat Cork in the group stages but I think on Sunday it’s a clean slate. We’ll go out, it’s nil-nil and we’ll just have to forget about having played them before. We’ll just try to go out and play how we can and not think about that.”

The second year primary teaching student at Maynooth makes the trip home twice a week for training. This isn’t the type of individual to rest on her laurels, even after a year that was the stuff of dreams.

“It was a very exciting few weeks at the end of the year and to get the award was great. The All-Stars night was lovely and it was nice to chat to players from other teams. We got to chat to a few of the Dublin girls who we’d played in the final. We’re all in the same boat, training and going to games, so it was nice to do that.

“It was brilliant to win an All-Ireland in Croke Park and to carry that on to get to the league final against Cork is great. But we’re always looking to enjoy the excitement, not put too much pressure on ourselves and perform. We want to enjoy it.

“Johnny encourages that. He tells us to enjoy ourselves all the time, just to play freely and not be confined.

“Like all teams, we have our talks and plans but when it comes to the moment, the ball is coming to you, you take it as it comes. You hurl the way you can.”

Johnny Greville celebrates winning Westmeath manager Johnny Greville. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

It sounds a wonderful philosophy and to date it has generated results. Doherty hopes that continues to be the case on Sunday but either way, Westmeath are in good heart as they look towards the intermediate championship.

Playing a Cork unit that has appeared in the last two All-Ireland finals at that level and won the Division 2 title 12 months ago is the perfect grounding for a positive summer campaign.

“It’s a great preparation to have that under our belts. It’s good practice going into the Championship in the summer” agrees the Raharney defender.

“If we go out and play the way we know we can, we can do no more. After that, whatever happens, happens.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Liverpool to hang Dunboyne GAA jersey in dressing room as gesture to Irish attack victim

‘I felt that I didn’t show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Ó'Conchúir
@RebelDevil71

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
Munster trophy hopes rest on Pro14 as Racing build towards Leinster
ARSENAL
10-man Atletico snatch crucial away goal as Arsenal shoot themselves in the foot again
10-man Atletico snatch crucial away goal as Arsenal shoot themselves in the foot again
As it happened: Arsenal v Atletico Madrid, Europa League semi-final first leg
Van Gaal fuels Arsenal speculation by claiming to have a job offer he 'can't refuse'
FOOTBALL
'You've got to have balls': Simeone hails defiant Atletico
'You've got to have balls': Simeone hails defiant Atletico
Dejected Wenger rues 'worst possible' goal from Griezmann
'People say that I sold Salah - that is a lie. Chelsea decided to sell him, ok?'
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool to hang Dunboyne GAA jersey in dressing room as gesture to Irish attack victim
Liverpool to hang Dunboyne GAA jersey in dressing room as gesture to Irish attack victim
Steven Gerrard emerges as one of the favourites for the Rangers job
Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup as Liverpool confirm worst fears
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I had to be mentally strong after what I went through at Manchester United'
'I had to be mentally strong after what I went through at Manchester United'
Keane believes it's still too soon for Salah to be considered a Ballon d’Or contender
Premier League-bound Wolves cleared of any improper links with super agent Jorge Mendes

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie