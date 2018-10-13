Lazio star welcomes Mourinho's presence at Serbia clash

SERBIA AND LAZIO midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has admitted his delight that Jose Mourinho attended his country’s clash with Montenegro in midweek.

The Manchester United manager was present as Serbia ran out 2-0 winners in the first competitive clash between the two nations, who competed at the 2006 World Cup as one country.

Milinkovic-Savic has been regularly linked with a mega-money move away from Serie A, and United were reportedly one of several clubs queueing up to secure the 23-year-old.

He is unsure that Mourinho was in the stands to watch him, particularly given that he started the game as a substitute, coming on in the second half, but is nevertheless pleased that the United boss saw him play.

“I’m a Lazio player, but obviously I was pleased that a coach of his calibre came to see the game,” he told reporters.

“If he gave the impression of disagreeing with the starting line-up, it may not be because of me.

Maybe he wasn’t here for me but for someone else. I read a bit from everywhere that he came here to watch me play, but that doesn’t mean anything.”

Indeed, Mourinho and United have also been linked with Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, who helped his side keep a clean sheet.

The Fiorentina defender is reportedly among the defenders on the Red Devils’ wish list after they missed out on the likes of Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld, Leicester City’s Harry Maguire and Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng in the summer.

United have endured a poor start to the Premier League season, losing three of their opening eight games, and currently trail Chelsea and Manchester City by seven points.

