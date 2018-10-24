There are some unbelievable strikes among our favourite LOI goals of 2018

Bohemians defender Ian Morris produced an unstoppable 40-yard strike in the FAI Cup semi-final replay. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Bastien Hery – Waterford v St Patrick’s Athletic (26 February)

Bastien Héry's powerful strike from distance wins goal of the month pic.twitter.com/ewsKS4FCYP — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) April 23, 2018

Graham Burke – Shamrock Rovers v Bray Wanderers (26 February)

Watch as @shamrockrovers hit @braywanderers for six last night. Graham Burke's opener is a thing of beauty #RTEsoccrepublic pic.twitter.com/tjrKUShBHa — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) February 27, 2018

Dan Carr – Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians (13 April)

WATCH:



Here's the goal from Dan Carr that has put @ShamrockRovers ahead in the #DublinDerby. What a finish!



Live now on eir sport 2! pic.twitter.com/xDwm4RW4kL — eir Sport (@eirSport) April 13, 2018

Rhys McCabe – Limerick v Sligo Rovers (14 April)

Rhys McCabe scored this stunning goal for @sligorovers on Saturday in the win over @LimerickFCie. A moment of quick-thinking.



More on @SoccRepublic on Monday from 7pm with @fabster9 and @Paul_Corry joining Peter. pic.twitter.com/v4DYXP50qf — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) April 15, 2018

Jamie Doyle – Shelbourne v Drogheda United (24 April) [32 seconds in]

Graham Burke - Shamrock Rovers v Cork City (30 April)

It was a big night for @shamrockrovers as they humbled champions @corkcityfc 3-0 at Tallaght Stadium. Watch the goals here #SoccerRepublic #greatestleagueintheworld pic.twitter.com/898AYRLrOW — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) May 1, 2018

Kieran Sadlier – St Patrick’s Athletic v Cork City (25 May)

Kevin Devaney – Bohemians v St Patrick’s Athletic (29 June)

June Goal of the Month - a Dalymount cracker #soccrepublic pic.twitter.com/n5C6FWgM71 — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) July 16, 2018

Michael Duffy – Dundalk v Levadia Tallinn (19 July)

Pick that out! What a goal from Michael Duffy. @DundalkFC lead Levadia Tallinn 2-1 at Oriel Park (3-1 on aggregate) and you'll do very well to find a better finish anywhere in Europe tonight than this peach of a volley #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/ArDW8MxkAt — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 19, 2018

Sean Goulding – Home Farm v Cork City (12 August) [1.31 in]

Raffaele Cretaro – Limerick v Sligo Rovers (17 August)

Rafael Cretaro proves he still has it as @sligorovers bag vital win #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/lH7zM8cm6Y — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) August 19, 2018

Dylan McGlade – Longford Town v Cabinteely (1 September)

Dylan McGlade's second goal v Cabinteely last Saturday night!

@LonfordTownFC v @CorkCityFC

Friday September 7th, City Calling Stadium, 7:30PM#CmonDeTown pic.twitter.com/bNyUoe50CR — Longford Town FC (@LongfordTownFC) September 3, 2018

Kieran Sadlier – Longford Town v Cork City (7 September)

What a goal for your hat-trick. An outstanding strike from the game's outstanding player Kieran Sadlier #FAICup #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/wd9WYXDXiH — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) September 7, 2018

Pat Hoban – Dundalk v Derry (25 September)

25 goals for the season for Pat Hoban.



Not a bad way to hit the 25 mark 😉 #LOI #DUNvDER pic.twitter.com/QYSXV5BgK5 — eir Sport (@eirSport) September 25, 2018

Ian Morris – Cork City v Bohemians (8 October)

Goal of the season contender from Ian Morris who drags Bohemians back into game with extraordinary strike from 40+ yards pic.twitter.com/0SQtqIUuqp — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) October 8, 2018

