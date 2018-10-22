Rocky the Seagull romps to victory in League of Ireland charity mascot race

NAAS RACECOURSE HOSTED a test of speed between League of Ireland mascots yesterday.

Held in aid of the Irish Cancer Society, seven representatives — including Corky the Cheetah (Cork City), Leo the Lion (Limerick) and Hooperman (Shamrock Rovers) — took part in the inaugural novelty event.

Despite a poor start, Rocky the Seagull of Bray Wanderers, left the rest of the field for dead to claim victory.

Unconfirmed reports that Leo is still running.

Not for stopping! Rocky The Seagull blitzes the field despite being slowly away in today's Mascot Race at @NaasRacecourse all in aid of @IrishCancerSoc 👍 pic.twitter.com/9cnjmKe8hy — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 21, 2018

