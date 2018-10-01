This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 1 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland and Hammers teen star opens Super League account with stunning finish

Life in London is going well for Leanne Kiernan.

By Emma Duffy Monday 1 Oct 2018, 11:25 AM
1 hour ago 1,197 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4262465

IRELAND STARLET LEANNE Kiernan’s bright start at West Ham continued yesterday as she struck her first Women’s Super League (WSL) goal.

LK3 Source: West Ham United FC.

In doing so, she helped the Hammers to a first-ever Super League win as they beat bottom side Yeovil Town 2-1 at Rush Green.

19-year-old Kiernan was sprung from the bench in the 62nd minute and she opened the scoring for the hosts with a brilliant finish five minutes later.

And while Yeovil equalised, Hammers substitute Rosie Kmita made it 2-1 with another fine volley and secured all three points.

“Leanne is a great talent and was unlucky not to start today,” manager Matt Beard said afterwards. “But she’s a player who can stretch teams with her pace and the way the game was panning out we felt it was the right change.”

Her impact was more than effective, but Kiernan was forced off in the 74th minute through injury and it was Kmita who replaced her.

The Cavan teenager made the move to West Ham from Shelbourne this summer and grabbed her first competitive goal for the London outfit as they beat Lewes in the Continental Tyres Cup at the end of August.

lk1 Source: West Ham United FC.

lk2 Source: West Ham United FC,

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Maradona urges Messi to retire from Argentina duty: 'The U15s lose and it's his fault'
    Maradona urges Messi to retire from Argentina duty: 'The U15s lose and it's his fault'
    Ligue 1 game stopped for over 20 minutes due to crowd trouble as rivals clash for first time since '93
    Sam Vokes the match-winner for Burnley as Cardiff slip to fourth successive defeat
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    United defender shifts blame away from Mourinho after 'awful' West Ham loss
    United defender shifts blame away from Mourinho after 'awful' West Ham loss
    United have ‘big decision’ to make over Mourinho – Ferdinand fears worst season ever
    He can't make Man Utd win on his own – France boss defends Pogba
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Daniel has always been in my thoughts, but he was never able to prove it'
    'Daniel has always been in my thoughts, but he was never able to prove it'
    'It was not Mo's best game': Klopp defends Salah substitution after Chelsea draw
    Stunning late strike by super sub Sturridge keeps Liverpool unbeaten

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie