Ireland and Hammers teen star opens Super League account with stunning finish

IRELAND STARLET LEANNE Kiernan’s bright start at West Ham continued yesterday as she struck her first Women’s Super League (WSL) goal.

In doing so, she helped the Hammers to a first-ever Super League win as they beat bottom side Yeovil Town 2-1 at Rush Green.

19-year-old Kiernan was sprung from the bench in the 62nd minute and she opened the scoring for the hosts with a brilliant finish five minutes later.

And while Yeovil equalised, Hammers substitute Rosie Kmita made it 2-1 with another fine volley and secured all three points.

“Leanne is a great talent and was unlucky not to start today,” manager Matt Beard said afterwards. “But she’s a player who can stretch teams with her pace and the way the game was panning out we felt it was the right change.”

Her impact was more than effective, but Kiernan was forced off in the 74th minute through injury and it was Kmita who replaced her.

The Cavan teenager made the move to West Ham from Shelbourne this summer and grabbed her first competitive goal for the London outfit as they beat Lewes in the Continental Tyres Cup at the end of August.

