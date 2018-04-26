  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 26 April, 2018
Watch: LeBron pulls off game-saving block and epic buzzer-beater to lift Cavs

LeBron James hit 44 points to cap a classic performance.

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 8:23 AM
IT WAS THE LeBron James show as the three-time NBA champion singlehandedly led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 98-95 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

lebron-cropped_1vck0umz4w5m51570np3echsst Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James

Pacers Cavaliers Basketball Source: Tony Dejak

James made a game-saving block on Victor Oladipo hit a buzzer-beater to end Indiana’s late run and give the Cavaliers a 3-2 series lead in the Eastern Conference.

The 33-year-old scored a game-high 44 points on 14-of-24 shooting with 10 rebounds and eight assists.

“Just trying to make these fans proud and make my team-mates proud. I was able to make another play,” James said.

Kyle Korver scored 19 points on Wednesday, and Kevin Love 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Domantas Sabonis powered the Pacers with 22 points and five rebounds from the bench. After being outscored by 15 points in the third quarter, Indiana tied the game with under 30 seconds remaining, but were unable to finish the comeback.

Source: Rapid Highlights/YouTube

The Oklahoma City Thunder emerged from the jaws of defeat and elimination, pulling off a huge second-half rally to deny the Utah Jazz in game five of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Trailing by 15 points at half-time and 25 in the final quarter, Oklahoma City outscored Utah by 23 points in the second half to win 107-99 on Wednesday.

Reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook led the way with 45 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists. Paul George added 34 points and eight rebounds to help the Thunder remain in the playoffs.

Jae Crowder led the Jazz with 27 points and eight rebounds off the bench as Utah still lead the series 3-2.

Source: Rapid Highlights/YouTube

James Harden and Clint Capela helped the Rockets clinch a 4-1 series win over the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 122-104 game-five win. Harden poured in 24 points with 12 assists, while Capela exploded for 26 points and 15 rebounds.

All-Star duo DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry helped the Toronto Raptors take a 3-2 series lead with a 108-98 win over the Washington Wizards.

DeRozan scored 32 points with five assists, while Lowry added 17 points and 10 assists. The game was tight all the way through, but the Raptors outscored the Wizards by nine points in the fourth quarter.

‘I’ve a wife and a child at home. I have to go home and be in some kind of humour for them’

New report details how NFL owners and players bickered over Trump, Colin Kaepernick

The42 Team

