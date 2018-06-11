This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 11 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

LeBron's decision will be a 'lifestyle thing', says Dwayne Wade

The Cavs talisman has options.

By The42 Team Monday 11 Jun 2018, 8:25 AM
1 hour ago 2,103 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4064025
Friends reunited? Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.
Friends reunited? Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.
Friends reunited? Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.

DWAYNE WADE IS not sure where his friend LeBron James will play next season but believes the decision will be based on more than just basketball.

Wade and James won two championships together as team-mates with the Miami Heat between 2010 and 2014, and were reunited when Wade signed a one-year, $2.3million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers in late September.

Wade, however, averaged 11.2 points in just 46 games for Cleveland before he was traded back to the Heat in February.

“I think at this point in his life it’s more so of a lifestyle thing,” Wade said during an interview on Fox Sports Radio’s Chris and Caron show.

“Where is my family going to be the most comfortable at? Where am I going to be the happiest at?

“Because basketball-wise he’s so great, he can take along whoever.

“It’s crazy because in this league you never know what happens.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Neymar accuses opponents of 'UFC' tactics after surviving first start since February
Neymar accuses opponents of 'UFC' tactics after surviving first start since February
Ex-Arsenal skipper Adams believes Spurs contingent could cost England
Neymar, Coutinho and Jesus secure win as World Cup favourites Brazil head for Russia
IRELAND
Earls must complete HIA protocols but team changes will strengthen Ireland
Earls must complete HIA protocols but team changes will strengthen Ireland
'Fatigue makes cowards of us all' - Kearney and Ireland look to bounce back
Ireland under pressure in Melbourne but Schmidt feels they aren't far off
HURLING
18 seconds that proved decisive in Clare's thrilling win over Tipp
18 seconds that proved decisive in Clare's thrilling win over Tipp
As it happened: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare - Sunday hurling match tracker
5 talking points after Kilkenny's stirring comeback pegs back Wexford in Leinster
PREMIER LEAGUE
Napoli star on the brink of Manchester City move despite â¬50 million rejection
Napoli star on the brink of Manchester City move despite €50 million rejection
Guardiola refutes Toure claims: 'It's a lie and he knows it'
Man City star 'still grateful' to play for Germany despite being booed by his own supporters

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie