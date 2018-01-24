LeBron scores his 30,000th-point, but the Cavs lose again

THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS slumped to another NBA loss despite LeBron James reaching a major milestone last night.

With a jump shot in the closing seconds of the first quarter in San Antonio, James became the seventh player in NBA history to score 30,000 points in his career.

The milestone basket put the Cavaliers up 29-25 after one quarter, but by the end of the second, the Cavs were down by eight, 63-55.

Despite the latest in James’s seemingly infinite list of accomplishments, this was not the night the Cavs were to able to put an end to their terrible run.

A James dunk did cut San Antonio’s lead to three, 82-79, with one minute, 15 seconds left in the third quarter, but that was as close as Cleveland were got. From there, the Spurs outscored the Cavs 32-23 en-route to a 114-102 victory.

LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with 30 points, and James finished with 28 for Cleveland.

Elsewhere, despite being known more for his defence than his scoring, Kings seventh-year shooting guard Garrett Temple dropped a career-high 34 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter, as Sacramento won in Orlando 105-99 in a match-up of teams tied for the NBA’s worst record (14-33).

The win ended the Kings’ season-high eight-game losing streak, and trade deadline buyers must have been paying attention to what Temple was up to.

The Thunder snuck past the visiting Nets 109-108, but Carmelo Anthony does not get much of the credit. He scored just 10 points on four-of-12 shooting, had exactly zero assists and registered a minus-seven. He played about six minutes and scored only four points in the fourth quarter, when OKC erased an 11-point deficit.

Tuesday’s NBA results

Sacramento Kings 105-99 Orlando Magic

Oklahoma City Thunder 109-108 Brooklyn Nets

San Antonio Spurs 114-102 Cleveland Cavaliers

Golden State Warriors 123-112 New York Knicks

Los Angeles Lakers 108-107 Boston Celtics

