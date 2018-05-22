This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 22 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

LeBron scores 44 points as Cavs level series against Celtics

The best-of-seven showdown, level at 2-2, continues on Wednesday.

By AFP Tuesday 22 May 2018, 7:09 AM
44 minutes ago 820 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4026969
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

LEBRON JAMES SCORED 44 points, adding more records to his amazing NBA legacy, and powered the Cleveland Cavaliers over Boston 111-102 Monday, equalising their Eastern Conference final at two wins each.

The 33-year-old superstar made 17-of-28 shots from the floor, 1-of-4 from 3-point range, and 9-of-13 free throws while contributing five rebounds, three assists and two steals to spark a crucial home triumph.

“I’ve just put a lot of work in,” said James of his point production. “The Man Above has given me some abilities I try to take advantage of.”

The best-of-seven showdown, level at 2-2, continues Wednesday at Boston, where the Celtics are undefeated in these playoffs, with game six on Friday in Cleveland, where the Cavs have won seven in a row.

“There’s no love in there if you’re not wearing green,” James said of Boston. “If we play like we did in (games) three and four, I think we’ll have a good shot.”

The series winner will face either season wins leader Houston or defending champion Golden State in the NBA Finals starting May 31.

James seeks his eighth consecutive trip to the NBA Finals and fourth with the Cavaliers.

In unleashing his sixth 40-point performance of this year’s playoffs, the most such efforts in any year since Allen Iverson’s six in 2001, James rose to second on the all-time 40 or more playoff game list, passing NBA legend Jerry West with his 21st such total.

And with his sixth basket of the night, James passed the old mark for career playoff field goals of 2,356 by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“Any time I’m in the same breath with the greats, it’s just humbling,” James said. “I think it’s pretty cool.”

The Celtics outscored the Cavs in each of the final three quarters but never managed to overcome Cleveland’s ferocious start.

James had five points in a 10-0 run that gave the Cavs a 19-10 edge on the way to a 34-18 lead after the first quarter, Cleveland closing the period on a 13-3 run and the Celtics missing three dunks in the opening 12 minutes.

“Once we settled down after the first we played much better. I don’t think they were doing anything different,” Celtics forward Al Horford said. “We have to execute better. It’s much harder on the road.”

James scored 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting in the first half and Kyle Korver added 14 points off the bench, all in the first half, as Cleveland led by as many as 19 points and opened a 68-53 half-time advantage.

“He’s the best in the game at evaluating the game and figuring out what he wants and where he wants it,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said of James. “You have to make it as tough on him as possible.”

Although the Celtics trimmed the deficit to 89-76 entering the fourth quarter and made a charge within eight, the rally was too little and too late.

“We were a lot better defensively, making them take contested shots, make the extra pass,” James said. “We have to have the same mindset we had the past two games. If our mind is there, we have what it takes to be victorious.”

Tristan Thompson added 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who need to win once at Boston to advance.

“They hit us in the mouth. We struck back,” Thompson said. “The real test is how we play in Boston.”

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue hopes it won’t match Monday’s 18 turnovers, twice as many as the Celtics.

“Turning the basketball over has been killing us in this series,” Lue said. “We like what we’re doing defensively holding them to 41 percent (shooting). We just have to take better care of the ball.”

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 25 points while Jason Tatum netted 17, Terry Rozier contributed 16 points and 11 assists and Horford added 15 points.

“Right now we’re fighting for our playoff lives,” Horford said. “We have a big challenge.”

© AFP 2018 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Thousands of spectators descend on Dun Laoghaire harbour for Red Bull Flugtag

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Two-try Gilroy helps Ulster see off Ospreys to take place in Champions Cup
FOOTBALL
'If you Google 'European nights', the answer must be 'Anfield'' - Klopp
'If you Google 'European nights', the answer must be 'Anfield'' - Klopp
'He made a mistake' - Brazil legend claims Neymar will not win Ballon d'Or at PSG
Nainggolan left out of Belgium's provisional World Cup squad, Januzaj called up
LEINSTER
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
'We want him to stay' - Leinster still hoping Carbery remains amidst Munster interest
Leinster hopeful on Sexton, Leavy and Nacewa but Henshaw is doubtful
HURLING
'I think heâll regret not talking to them' - Eoin Kelly on Michael Ryan's refusal to speak to media
'I think he’ll regret not talking to them' - Eoin Kelly on Michael Ryan's refusal to speak to media
Cork forward Robbie O'Flynn to make full recovery following suspected concussion
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
REAL MADRID
'These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general'
'These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general'
'I've trained 13 years for these moments' - Alexander-Arnold not overwhelmed facing Ronaldo
'We are Liverpool' - Klopp rejects underdog tag ahead of Champions League final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie