Nothing to see here, just LeBron James with the no-look nutmeg assist

FOR THOSE WHO didn’t stay up last night to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic — which, we’re guessing, is pretty much everybody — you might want to take a look at this.

Towards the end of the first quarter, LeBron James snaffled a loose ball and turned it into a delicious no-look nutmeg assist for Dwyane Wade.

#LeBronJames found the opening on this behind the back dime to Dwyane Wade for tonight's #AssistOfTheNight!#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/HhCdRH9nvD — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2018

Depending on how you look at it, this is even further evidence of LeBron’s incredible speed of thought, spatial and situational awareness, and inch-perfect execution… or it’s a complete fluke.

We know which side of history we want to be on.

The Cavs won by a point, 104-103.

