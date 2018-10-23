This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 23 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

LeBron delivers with last-gasp three-pointer, but then misses two free throws as Lakers lose again

0-3 start to the season is LeBron’s first since his rookie NBA year in 2003.

By AFP Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 10:48 AM
1 hour ago 1,269 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4300170

NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers Lakers trailed 128-120 late on before forcing overtime. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

AN OVERTIME FIGHTBACK from the San Antonio Spurs left LeBron James waiting for his first win with the Los Angeles Lakers in a high-scoring NBA thriller last night.

San Antonio ran out 143-142 winners after two late free throw misses from James allowed Patty Mills to drain a jump shot for the Spurs with seven seconds remaining to snatch victory.

Mills’ late winner was the final act of a pulsating battle which saw the Lakers overturn a 128-120 deficit with a minute left in the fourth quarter to force overtime, with James raising the roof with a three-pointer to tie the game.

Source: House of Highlights/YouTube

James had looked poised to lead the Lakers to their first victory of the regular season after they surged into a 141-136 lead with 55 seconds of overtime remaining.

But San Antonio regrouped to come storming back and when James missed two free throws that would have given the Lakers a three-point lead, Mills struck to give the Spurs the win.

The defeat left James reflecting on his first 0-3 start to the season since his rookie NBA year in 2003.

The 33-year-old was able to draw positives from the loss, however.

“I know what I got myself into,” James told reporters. “It’s a process. We’ll be fine. I didn’t come here thinking we were going to be blazing storms right out the gate.

“We’re going to continue to get better. I like the direction we’re going in. Obviously we haven’t got the results or the wins yet, but it’s a long process.”

Lakers coach Luke Walton said his team could take positives from the game despite the defeat.

“Overall, very pleased with our guys tonight,” Walton said. “That’s three games we’ve had a chance to win now. Obviously it’s about winning and losing at the end of the day. 

“It’s a tough one to take but we’ll be back in the gym tomorrow doing it all over again.”

© – AFP, 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Outstanding Ozil inspires Arsenal to superb comeback win over Leicester
    Outstanding Ozil inspires Arsenal to superb comeback win over Leicester
    Real Madrid skipper Ramos quick to play down training ground bust-up
    Man City are not ready to win the Champions League, claims Guardiola
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    Bonucci turned down Man United move to return 'home' to Juventus
    Sarri: Chelsea fans must respect Mourinho
    BOXING
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I expected a lot more': Taylor frustrated by negative Serrano and hopes her sister shows up for a scrap
    Taylor toys with tough Cindy Serrano to retain titles in Boston as a 'Notorious' fan watches on
    ULSTER
    What is it about personality that Rugby Twitter hates so much?
    What is it about personality that Rugby Twitter hates so much?
    'I think our players are getting better and putting their hands up for Ireland'
    'It has definitely been everything I thought it would be and more' - Zebo

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie