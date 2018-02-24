Ester Ledecka makes history in Pyeongchang

ESTER LEDECKA MADE history at the Winter Olympics after winning gold in the snowboard ladies’ parallel giant slalom in Pyeongchang earlier.

The Czech became the first woman to win gold in two sports at a single Winter Games as she added to the super-G she won in skiing.

Ledecka, 22, beat Germany’s Selina Jorg by 0.46 seconds in the big final on Saturday.

“Fantastic, really, it was a great day. I enjoyed every run and I’m very happy to be here and stand on the highest place,” she said.

As for comparing her two wins, Ledecka said: “This one is from snowboarding, that’s the difference, otherwise this one is the same.”

Ledecka’s success in the super-G was a huge shock as she upstaged defending champion Anna Veith by 0.01 seconds, as Lindsey Vonn finished sixth.