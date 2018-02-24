  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 24 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ester Ledecka makes history in Pyeongchang

The Czech became the first woman to win gold in two sports at a single Winter Olympics with snowboarding success on Saturday.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Feb 2018, 9:45 AM
4 hours ago 3,221 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3869699
On the double: Czech Ester Ledecka.
Image: Cameron Spencer
On the double: Czech Ester Ledecka.
On the double: Czech Ester Ledecka.
Image: Cameron Spencer

ESTER  LEDECKA MADE history at the Winter Olympics after winning gold in the snowboard ladies’ parallel giant slalom in Pyeongchang earlier.

The Czech became the first woman to win gold in two sports at a single Winter Games as she added to the super-G she won in skiing.

Ledecka, 22, beat Germany’s Selina Jorg by 0.46 seconds in the big final on Saturday.

“Fantastic, really, it was a great day. I enjoyed every run and I’m very happy to be here and stand on the highest place,” she said.

As for comparing her two wins, Ledecka said: “This one is from snowboarding, that’s the difference, otherwise this one is the same.”

Ledecka’s success in the super-G was a huge shock as she upstaged defending champion Anna Veith by 0.01 seconds, as Lindsey Vonn finished sixth.

Stephen Kenny praises former Liverpool youngster after ‘exceptional’ debut

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
FA charge Guardiola over yellow ribbon protest
FA charge Guardiola over yellow ribbon protest
'Genius' Dembele 'one of the unbelievable talents in the history of football' like Maradona and Ronaldinho
Pep eyes first silverware at Man City and the Premier League/Carabao Cup final talking points
FOOTBALL
Villarreal suspend Semedo after attempted murder allegation
Villarreal suspend Semedo after attempted murder allegation
He took 10 seconds to be ready – Mourinho salutes professional Pogba
Shakhtar Donetsk captain Srna slapped with 17-month ban
IRELAND
LIVE: Ireland v Wales, Six Nations
LIVE: Ireland v Wales, Six Nations
Fierce fraternal rivalry makes Wales a pivotal point in Ireland's season
Ireland U20s come up just short in wild Donnybrook encounter with Wales
MANCHESTER UNITED
Neville: Better players than Pogba have been dropped by Man Utd
Neville: Better players than Pogba have been dropped by Man Utd
Sugary treats and shiny new toys have failed to make Old Trafford a happy home
Keane defends Pogba as former United captain demands more from Lukaku and Sanchez
SIX NATIONS
'At that time in my life, I would have given everything not to play rugby'
'At that time in my life, I would have given everything not to play rugby'
Best allays concern over Sexton fitness, plans an unhappy 100th for Gatland
The Rugby Show: Ireland v Wales preview with Tomás O'Leary

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie