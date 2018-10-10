This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 10 October, 2018
Westwood backs 'perfect candidate' Padraig Harrington for 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Lee Westwood has backed the Irish three-time major winner to take over as captain in Wisconsin.

By AFP Wednesday 10 Oct 2018, 5:44 PM
40 minutes ago 537 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4279136
Harrington and Westwood pictured together at the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor Resort.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Harrington and Westwood pictured together at the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor Resort.
Harrington and Westwood pictured together at the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor Resort.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

LEE WESTWOOD HAS ruled himself out of the running to be Europe’s next Ryder Cup captain, leaving Padraig Harrington as the overwhelming favourite to succeed the victorious Thomas Bjorn.

Westwood had previously expressed a desire to captain Europe at Whistling Straits in 2020, but told the Daily Telegraph he would “wait until Rome” hosts the biennial contest in 2022 to make his bid for the role.

The 45-year-old also told Sky Sports News that he felt three-time major winner Harrington was the “perfect candidate” and better equipped to lead Europe’s attempt to retain the trophy won in convincing style at Le Golf National, where both he and Harrington were vice-captains.

The captain is selected by a panel comprising the previous three captains — Bjorn, Darren Clarke and Paul McGinley — European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley and a member of the Tour’s players committee.

42nd Ryder Cup - Day Three - Le Golf National Both men were part of Europe's Ryder Cup win in Paris last month. Source: Adam Davy

“There’s a process to go through and I think you’ve got to look at ‘are we covering all bases?’,” Bjorn told a press conference ahead of this week’s British Masters.

“But I’ve always said when you’ve got somebody that’s a three-time Major champion and has the pedigree that Padraig has and holds the respect of the players that he does, it would be difficult to see him not doing it at some stage.

“If he wants it this time around, it’s difficult to get around that he is very much the favourite to get the job.”

Harrington admitted he would be open to taking the captaincy in the United States and has already been publicly backed by both Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

Rose said yesterday that the Dubliner would be the number one candidate for the position at the moment. “I would say as a three-time major champion, and clearly a European legend, Padraig is the front-runner,” Rose said ahead of the 2018 British Masters.

© – AFP 2018

