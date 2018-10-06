'I feel like sh*t. This is a robbery' - Leeds defender unimpressed following contentious penalty decision

Swedish defender Pontus Jansson celebrates scoring Leeds United's 88th minute equaliser. Source: Richard Sellers

LEEDS UNITED DEFENDER Pontus Jansson was left frustrated after his side were held 1-1 at home to Brentford in the Championship on Saturday, with the visitors taking the lead following a controversial penalty decision.

Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrel brought down forward Ollie Watkins inside the area at Elland Road just past the hour mark, however subsequent replays show the 22-year-old may have already been going down before contact was made.

Jansson voiced his dissatisfaction with the referee’s decision after full-time. “I feel like shit to be honest,” the Swedish defender said. “This is a robbery.”

Neal Maupay converted the spot-kick to give Brentford a 62nd minute lead, before Jansson delivered an 88th minute equaliser with a late header to snatch a share of the spoils.

Pontus jansson not happy pic.twitter.com/7sbojSeAbp — Matty Alley (@AlleyMatty) October 6, 2018

Luke Ayling was dismissed minutes later for a second yellow card, however Leeds hung on to secure a point which sees the Yorkshire club maintain top spot in the Championship.

“We must acknowledge that officials will make mistakes,” Leeds manager Marcelo Biesla acknowledged.

“No one will ever have a perfect game as it is very difficult. The images are there for people to see.”

