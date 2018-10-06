This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I feel like sh*t. This is a robbery' - Leeds defender unimpressed following contentious penalty decision

Marcelo Biesla’s side were held to a 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 6 Oct 2018, 3:36 PM
Leeds United v Brentford - Sky Bet Championship - Elland Road Swedish defender Pontus Jansson celebrates scoring Leeds United's 88th minute equaliser. Source: Richard Sellers

LEEDS UNITED DEFENDER Pontus Jansson was left frustrated after his side were held 1-1 at home to Brentford in the Championship on Saturday, with the visitors taking the lead following a controversial penalty decision.

Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrel brought down forward Ollie Watkins inside the area at Elland Road just past the hour mark, however subsequent replays show the 22-year-old may have already been going down before contact was made.

Jansson voiced his dissatisfaction with the referee’s decision after full-time. “I feel like shit to be honest,” the Swedish defender said. “This is a robbery.”

Neal Maupay converted the spot-kick to give Brentford a 62nd minute lead, before Jansson delivered an 88th minute equaliser with a late header to snatch a share of the spoils.

Luke Ayling was dismissed minutes later for a second yellow card, however Leeds hung on to secure a point which sees the Yorkshire club maintain top spot in the Championship.

“We must acknowledge that officials will make mistakes,” Leeds manager Marcelo Biesla acknowledged.

“No one will ever have a perfect game as it is very difficult. The images are there for people to see.”

