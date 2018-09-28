Two wonder-goals sees Sheffield and Leeds share the spoils as thrilling Yorkshire derby end all square

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY AND Leeds United earned a point each on Friday night as two brilliant goals from Adam Reach and Mateusz Klich saw the Yorkshire derby end all square.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were looking to recover from last week’s shock 2-1 defeat at home to Birmingham City last week.

Reach put his side ahead just before half-time with a stunning volley which dipped off the post and in past goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

However Klich would equalise nine minutes after the break, curling another excellent strike from distance beyond Cameron Dawson to make it 1-1 and earn the visitors a point as they remain top of the Championship.

WATCH: Adam Reach scores a wonder-goal on the stroke of half-time to put Sheffield Wednesday in front against Leeds! 😱



That was unstoppable! 🚀



Watch it live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or follow it here: https://t.co/DLCQZG5nOm pic.twitter.com/NCX2KZ2jZo — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 28, 2018

WATCH: Mateusz Klich draws Leeds level with a sensational curling effort from distance! 👌



We are being absolutely spoiled for brilliant goals at Hillsborough tonight! 🙌



Watch it live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or follow it here: https://t.co/nkLjsf4thA pic.twitter.com/mRDuKuIGSn — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 28, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!