LIVE: Leicester City v Liverpool, Premier League

GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL! Leicester City 0-1 Liverpool (Mane, 10′)

Liverpool get the early breakthrough they’ve been threatening — and it’s Sadio Mane’s fourth goal of the season for the Reds.

Andy Robertson does all the work to create it out on the left wing, taking the ball from Salah, putting it through Ricardo’s leg, and then using his strength to barrel straight through the Leicester man.

Robertson cuts it back and Harry Maguire’s touch just helps it onto Mane, who makes no mistake with the finish.