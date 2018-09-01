LIVE: Leicester City v Liverpool, Premier League

Join us for minute-by-minute coverage as early pace-setters Liverpool bid to confirm their place at the top of the league.
Leicester need to be sharp to clear their lines as Mane and Wijnaldum link up inside the area. Robertson does well to turn the ball back towards goal and keep the danger alive, but it’s hacked clear.
The best chances have been Liverpool’s, it goes without saying, but Leicester aren’t being pinned back inside their own half by any means. They’re pressing Liverpool high up the pitch with some success but so far, they’ve been one more pass short of creating meaningful chance to test Alisson.
Here’s that Mane opener:
GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL! Leicester City 0-1 Liverpool (Mane, 10′)
Liverpool get the early breakthrough they’ve been threatening — and it’s Sadio Mane’s fourth goal of the season for the Reds.
Andy Robertson does all the work to create it out on the left wing, taking the ball from Salah, putting it through Ricardo’s leg, and then using his strength to barrel straight through the Leicester man.
Robertson cuts it back and Harry Maguire’s touch just helps it onto Mane, who makes no mistake with the finish.
The Sky cameras cut to Jamie Vardy in the stands, where he’s serving the final game of that three-match ban. How Leicester could have done with having him back today…
Super pressing from Marc Albrighton who gets up high in the face of the Liverpool back four as they try to play the ball out and forces them to put the ball out for a throw.
WHAT A MISS FROM SALAH! Liverpool should be a goal up inside four minutes but Mo Salah has missed the kind of chance you’d put your house on him to score all day, every day.
Salah plays Firmino in behind the Leicester defence and the Brazilian has a great chance one-on-one with Schmeichel but his shot is too close to the keeper who gets a big hand down to stop it.
The rebound bounces back to Salah who, unimpeded, just has to side-foot it into the bottom corner from eight yards but he slides it the wrong side of the post.
Huge let-off for the hosts early on.
Demarai Gray gets in behind Alexander-Arnold and Gomez as Leicester look to try out Liverpool down the left channel early on, but the ball hits Gray on the side and goes out for a throw in.
KICK OFF: We’re underway at the King Power.
If you don’t ask, you don’t get, I guess.
TEAM NEWS: Liverpool have fielded the same starting XI in each of their first three games, but not today. Naby Keita has to make do with a place on the bench as Jordan Henderson starts in his place.
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane.
TEAM NEWS: Leicester make two changes – Albrighton and Ghezzal start in place of Amartey and Iheanacho.
Leicester City: Schmeichel, Pereira, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell, Mendy, Ndidi, Albrighton, Maddison, Gray, Ghezzal.
The fourth weekend of the new Premier League season is far too premature to be anointing this as anyone’s “year”, but after an impressive start to the new campaign — played three, won three, scored seven, conceded none — Liverpool fans certainly have reason to be optimistic.
Their recent record against Leicester isn’t the best — they’ve lost three times against the Foxes in the last three seasons — but if Jurgen Klopp’s side are genuine challengers, they will need to take advantage of Saturday’s early kick-off to consolidate their place at the top of the table.
Kick-off is at 12.30pm.
