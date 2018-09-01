LIVE: Leicester City v Liverpool, Premier League

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Saturday 1 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

7,287 Views 8 Comments
Share
20Mins

Leicester need to be sharp to clear their lines as Mane and Wijnaldum link up inside the area. Robertson does well to turn the ball back towards goal and keep the danger alive, but it’s hacked clear.

19Mins

The best chances have been Liverpool’s, it goes without saying, but Leicester aren’t being pinned back inside their own half by any means. They’re pressing Liverpool high up the pitch with some success but so far, they’ve been one more pass short of creating meaningful chance to test Alisson.

17Mins

Here’s that Mane opener:

Flag 10Mins

GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL! Leicester City 0-1 Liverpool (Mane, 10′)

Liverpool get the early breakthrough they’ve been threatening — and it’s Sadio Mane’s fourth goal of the season for the Reds.

Andy Robertson does all the work to create it out on the left wing, taking the ball from Salah, putting it through Ricardo’s leg, and then using his strength to barrel straight through the Leicester man.

Robertson cuts it back and Harry Maguire’s touch just helps it onto Mane, who makes no mistake with the finish.

8Mins

The Sky cameras cut to Jamie Vardy in the stands, where he’s serving the final game of that three-match ban. How Leicester could have done with having him back today…

7Mins

Super pressing from Marc Albrighton who gets up high in the face of the Liverpool back four as they try to play the ball out and forces them to put the ball out for a throw.

4Mins

WHAT A MISS FROM SALAH! Liverpool should be a goal up inside four minutes but Mo Salah has missed the kind of chance you’d put your house on him to score all day, every day.

Salah plays Firmino in behind the Leicester defence and the Brazilian has a great chance one-on-one with Schmeichel but his shot is too close to the keeper who gets a big hand down to stop it.

The rebound bounces back to Salah who, unimpeded, just has to side-foot it into the bottom corner from eight yards but he slides it the wrong side of the post.

Huge let-off for the hosts early on.

1Mins

Demarai Gray gets in behind Alexander-Arnold and Gomez as Leicester look to try out Liverpool down the left channel early on, but the ball hits Gray on the side and goes out for a throw in.

KICK OFF: We’re underway at the King Power.

TEAM NEWS: Liverpool have fielded the same starting XI in each of their first three games, but not today. Naby Keita has to make do with a place on the bench as Jordan Henderson starts in his place.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane. 

TEAM NEWS: Leicester make two changes – Albrighton and Ghezzal start in place of Amartey and Iheanacho.

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Pereira, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell, Mendy, Ndidi, Albrighton, Maddison, Gray, Ghezzal.

The fourth weekend of the new Premier League season is far too premature to be anointing this as anyone’s “year”, but after an impressive start to the new campaign — played three, won three, scored seven, conceded none — Liverpool fans certainly have reason to be optimistic.

Their recent record against Leicester isn’t the best — they’ve lost three times against the Foxes in the last three seasons — but if Jurgen Klopp’s side are genuine challengers, they will need to take advantage of Saturday’s early kick-off to consolidate their place at the top of the table.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm.

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    AC Milan hit dramatic late winner to snatch victory over Roma
    AC Milan hit dramatic late winner to snatch victory over Roma
    Moussa Dembele departs Celtic as forward agrees €20 million deal to join Lyon on five year contract
    Real Madrid's new signing handed number 7 shirt after €33m move from Lyon
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    LIVE: Leicester City v Liverpool, Premier League
    LIVE: Leicester City v Liverpool, Premier League
    Tottenham look better-placed to mount title challenge despite lack of summer signings
    Klopp understands Mignolet frustration, but won't let him leave Liverpool
    US OPEN
    Sister Act 30: Serena drops just three games in quick win against Venus
    Sister Act 30: Serena drops just three games in quick win against Venus
    No disciplinary action for US Open umpire despite controversial Kyrgios pep talk
    Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire's Kyrgios pep-talk
    REPORT
    Sligo stun Cork City as reigning champions suffer first home league defeat of the season
    Sligo stun Cork City as reigning champions suffer first home league defeat of the season
    Corcoran and Kelly on target as Bohs score first win over Derry since 2015
    Bielsa's Leeds stay top of the Championship on goal difference after Middlesborough stalemate

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie