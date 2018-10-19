Tuilagi and Tigers thump Scarlets to move ahead of Ulster in Pool 4

LEICESTER TIGERS BOUNCED back from defeat to Ulster and consigned Scarlets to back-to-back European losses with a bonus point 45-27 win at Welford Road.

The defeat leaves Scarlets, semi-finalists last season, bottom of Heineken Champions Cup pool 4 with a single point as Tigers lead the way on five before Racing 92 and Ulster meet tomorrow in the hope of adding to their four-point tallies.

Geordan Murphy’s men got off to a bright start with lock Harry Wells rumbling over after a George Ford penalty to open up a 10-0 lead inside 10 minutes.

Scarlets attack, particularly the lively Gareth Davies, ensured the hosts would not enjoy much breathing space. The scrum-half cut the deficit with a try on 15 minutes and also made the key break and pass leading to Blade Thomson’s score, a try that edged the visitors 25-27 ahead on the hour mark.

That was Scarlets third try of the night, with Steff Evans’ 53rd minute effort wedged in between, but the Tigers remained hungry throughout the ding-dong battle.

After tries from Guy Thompson and Sino Kalamafoni either side of the break, Manu Tuilagi issued a reminder of his power to force a way over for a 64th minute try that ultimately proved decisive as well as sealing the bonus point.

Soon, the precarious 32-27 lead became 45-27 as Jonny May rounded off a flowing move in between insurance penalties from George Ford.

