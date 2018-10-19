This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 19 October, 2018
Tuilagi and Tigers thump Scarlets to move ahead of Ulster in Pool 4

For the second season running the Scarlets have lost both of their opening two European fixtures.

By Sean Farrell Friday 19 Oct 2018, 9:44 PM
23 minutes ago 1,354 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4296552
Tuilagi carries into Hadleigh Parkes and Jonathan Davies.
Tuilagi carries into Hadleigh Parkes and Jonathan Davies.
Tuilagi carries into Hadleigh Parkes and Jonathan Davies.

LEICESTER TIGERS BOUNCED back from defeat to Ulster and consigned Scarlets to back-to-back European losses with a bonus point 45-27 win at Welford Road.

The defeat leaves Scarlets, semi-finalists last season, bottom of Heineken Champions Cup pool 4 with a single point as Tigers lead the way on five before Racing 92 and Ulster meet tomorrow in the hope of adding to their four-point tallies.

Geordan Murphy’s men got off to a bright start with lock Harry Wells rumbling over after a George Ford penalty to open up a 10-0 lead inside 10 minutes.

Scarlets attack, particularly the lively Gareth Davies, ensured the hosts would not enjoy much breathing space. The scrum-half cut the deficit with a try on 15 minutes and also made the key break and pass leading to Blade Thomson’s score, a try that edged the visitors 25-27 ahead on the hour mark.

Jonny May celebrates scoring a try Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

That was Scarlets third try of the night, with Steff Evans’ 53rd minute effort wedged in between, but the Tigers remained hungry throughout the ding-dong battle.

After tries from Guy Thompson and Sino Kalamafoni either side of the break, Manu Tuilagi issued a reminder of his power to force a way over for a 64th minute try that ultimately proved decisive as well as sealing the bonus point.

Soon, the precarious 32-27 lead became 45-27 as Jonny May rounded off a flowing move in between insurance penalties from George Ford.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

