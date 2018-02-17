Marist College, Athlone to meet Naas CBS in novel Leinster 'A' schools final pairing

THERE WILL BE a new name on the Br Bosco Cup this year as as Marist College, Athlone and Naas CBS qualified for the Leinster Colleges SAFC final on 10 March.

Offaly Combined Schools finished with 13 men as they went down to Marist College by 2-9 to 2-6 today.

Kieran Colclough bagged 1-6 for the Athlone side, who led by 1-5 to 0-4 at half-time.

Senior county forward Cian Johnson was in action for the Offaly Combined Schools team, scoring 0-3 in the defeat.

Naas CBS enjoyed a 2-8 to 0-6 victory against Colaiste Eoin in Blessington GAA, becoming the first Kildare school to reach a Leinster A final since 1923.