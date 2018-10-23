Concern for McFadden as Leinster winger suffers 'high grade' hamstring injury

FERGUS MCFADDEN IS facing into a long-term layoff after the Leinster winger suffered a ‘high grade’ hamstring injury in training last week.

The 32-year-old will seek the opinion of a specialist on Friday regarding the management of the injury, and there are fears he will be sidelined for a significant period.

McFadden suffered the injury in training. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

McFadden, who missed the end of last season after suffering a hamstring injury in the Champions Cup semi-final win over Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium, has featured four times this term, including a start in the inter-pro win over Munster earlier this month.

The 34-time capped Ireland international will also miss the November internationals, with Joe Schmidt due to name his squad for the Tests against Italy, Argentina, New Zealand and USA on Wednesday.

It is the latest cruel setback for McFadden, who has endured his fair show of injury frustration in recent years, as he was forced to sit out the Champions Cup and Guinness Pro14 finals last season.

Dave Kearney has also been ruled out of Saturday’s Pro14 round seven clash against Benetton at Stadio Monigo [KO 3pm, eir Sport/Premier Sport] after suffering an abductor strain in training.

The winger has started the rehabilitation process, but Dan Leavy and Rob Kearney are due to return to full training this week with a view to being available for the trip to Italy.

Leavy pulled out of Leinster’s Champions Cup pool opener against Wasps after feeling his calf in the warm-up, while Kearney missed last weekend’s defeat in Toulouse with a quad problem.

Josh van der Flier, meanwhile, has entered the graduated return to play protocols after being withdrawn with a head injury during the first half in France, and will be assessed by the Leinster medical team as this week progresses.

Will Connors (ACL) and Barry Daly (knee) remain long-term absentees.

