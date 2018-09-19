This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 19 September, 2018
Leinster unveil new 'night navy' adidas kit for defence of their Champions Cup crown

The fourth star sits proudly above the crest.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 10:24 AM
1 hour ago 3,697 Views 19 Comments
http://the42.ie/4243498

AHEAD OF THE return of European club rugby next month, Leinster have unveiled their new ‘night navy’ kit for the defence of their Champions Cup crown, which gets underway against Wasps. 

Leinster Rugby ERCC Jersey 2018-2019

The adidas-designed kit will be worn by the province as they look to retain the title they won in Bilbao last May and add a fifth European star to the club crest.

The jersey references the history of the province and its 12 counties, with the name of each stitched on the kit using the ancient Irish alphabet ogham, but will set you back €75 to purchase.

Leinster open their Pool 1 campaign with the visit of the English Premiership side to the RDS on Friday 12 October, before travelling to face Toulouse on Sunday 21 October.

What do you think of the new jersey?

Screen Shot 2018-09-19 at 10.10.40

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

