Leinster unveil new 'night navy' adidas kit for defence of their Champions Cup crown

AHEAD OF THE return of European club rugby next month, Leinster have unveiled their new ‘night navy’ kit for the defence of their Champions Cup crown, which gets underway against Wasps.

The adidas-designed kit will be worn by the province as they look to retain the title they won in Bilbao last May and add a fifth European star to the club crest.

The jersey references the history of the province and its 12 counties, with the name of each stitched on the kit using the ancient Irish alphabet ogham, but will set you back €75 to purchase.

Leinster open their Pool 1 campaign with the visit of the English Premiership side to the RDS on Friday 12 October, before travelling to face Toulouse on Sunday 21 October.

What do you think of the new jersey?

