James Lowe returns on Leinster's left wing as Leavy included on the bench

The Ireland flanker is fit again after recovering from a shoulder procedure.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 21 Sep 2018, 12:09 PM
1 hour ago 3,107 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/4247863

LEINSTER HAVE BROUGHT Kiwi wing James Lowe back into their starting team for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Edinburgh at the RDS [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].

Leinster's James Lowe Lowe returns on the left wing. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The exciting Lowe returns as Leo Cullen makes a seven personnel changes to the XV that beat Dragons last weekend, while Dan Leavy is introduced to the matchday squad for the first time this season as bench cover for the back row.

Jordan Larmour moves from the wing to fullback, with Fergus McFadden and Lowe introduced out wide, while Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw continue in midfield.

Captain and out-half Johnny Sexton – making his 150th appearance – has a new halfback partner in Luke McGrath, but the starting back row of Max Deegan, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan is unchanged.

Devin Toner comes into the second row alongside the retained James Ryan, while it’s a fresh front row in the form of Cian Healy, James Tracy and Michael Bent.

Dan Leavy Leavy is fit again for Leinster. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Mick Kearney and Ross Byrne come onto the bench alongside Leavy, who is fit again after recovering from a minor shoulder procedure during the summer. 

Meanwhile, Edinburgh boss Richard Cockerill has made nine changes after last weekend’s first win of the season against Connacht.

The impressive Scotland internationals Blair Kinghorn, Henry Pyrgos, Grant Gilchrist, Hamish Watson, Matt Scott, WP Nel and Stuart McInally are all missing from the matchday squad, while impactful new signing Pierre Schoeman drops to the bench as Cockerill rotates his squad.

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Fergus McFadden
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy
2. James Tracy
3. Michael Bent
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Max Deegan
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin
17. Peter Dooley
18. Tadhg Furlong
19. Mick Kearney
20. Dan Leavy
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ross Byrne
23. Joe Tomane 

Edinburgh:

15. Dougie Fife
14. Jamie Farndale
13. Chris Dean
12. Juan Pablo Socino
11. Duhan van der Merwe
10. Jaco van der Walt
9. Sean Kennedy

1. Allan Dell
2. Ross Ford
3. Simon Berghan
4. Fraser McKenzie (captain)
5. Ben Toolis
6. Luke Hamilton
7. Jamie Ritchie
8. Magnus Bradbury

Replacements:

16. Dave Cherry
17. Pierre Schoeman
18. Murray McCallum
19. Callum Hunter-Hill
20. Luke Crosbie
21. Nathan Fowles
22. Simon Hickey
23. James Johnstone

Referee: Dan Jones [WRU].

