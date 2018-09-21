James Lowe returns on Leinster's left wing as Leavy included on the bench

LEINSTER HAVE BROUGHT Kiwi wing James Lowe back into their starting team for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Edinburgh at the RDS [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].

Lowe returns on the left wing. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The exciting Lowe returns as Leo Cullen makes a seven personnel changes to the XV that beat Dragons last weekend, while Dan Leavy is introduced to the matchday squad for the first time this season as bench cover for the back row.

Jordan Larmour moves from the wing to fullback, with Fergus McFadden and Lowe introduced out wide, while Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw continue in midfield.

Captain and out-half Johnny Sexton – making his 150th appearance – has a new halfback partner in Luke McGrath, but the starting back row of Max Deegan, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan is unchanged.

Devin Toner comes into the second row alongside the retained James Ryan, while it’s a fresh front row in the form of Cian Healy, James Tracy and Michael Bent.

Leavy is fit again for Leinster. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Mick Kearney and Ross Byrne come onto the bench alongside Leavy, who is fit again after recovering from a minor shoulder procedure during the summer.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh boss Richard Cockerill has made nine changes after last weekend’s first win of the season against Connacht.

The impressive Scotland internationals Blair Kinghorn, Henry Pyrgos, Grant Gilchrist, Hamish Watson, Matt Scott, WP Nel and Stuart McInally are all missing from the matchday squad, while impactful new signing Pierre Schoeman drops to the bench as Cockerill rotates his squad.

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Fergus McFadden

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Bent

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Max Deegan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin

17. Peter Dooley

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Mick Kearney

20. Dan Leavy

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Ross Byrne

23. Joe Tomane

Edinburgh:

15. Dougie Fife

14. Jamie Farndale

13. Chris Dean

12. Juan Pablo Socino

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Jaco van der Walt

9. Sean Kennedy

1. Allan Dell

2. Ross Ford

3. Simon Berghan

4. Fraser McKenzie (captain)

5. Ben Toolis

6. Luke Hamilton

7. Jamie Ritchie

8. Magnus Bradbury

Replacements:

16. Dave Cherry

17. Pierre Schoeman

18. Murray McCallum

19. Callum Hunter-Hill

20. Luke Crosbie

21. Nathan Fowles

22. Simon Hickey

23. James Johnstone

Referee: Dan Jones [WRU].

