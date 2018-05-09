Quiz: How much do you remember from Leinster's previous European cup final victories?

Source: /Billy Stickland/INPHO

LEINSTER ARE BACK in the biggest game in European rugby on Saturday afternoon as they bid to land their fourth title.

But can you recall Leinsterâ€™s previous three final victories? Letâ€™s test your knowledge.

Where did Leinster win their first title in 2009? INPHO Murrayfield Twickenham

Millennium Stadium Stade de France How many points did Leinster trail Northampton by at half-time in the 2011 final? INPHO 6 10

22 16 Who did Leinster beat in the 2012 final? INPHO Saracens Clermont Auvergne

Ulster Toulouse Who scored Leinster's solitary try in the 2009 final win? INPHO Brian O'Driscoll Shane Jennings

Shane Horgan Jamie Heaslip In 2012 Leinster became the second team to claim back-to-back Heineken Cup crowns. Who were the first? INPHO Toulouse INPHO Wasps

INPHO Munster INPHO Leicester Can you name this player from the 2011 final triumph? INPHO Richardt Strauss Mike Ross

Heinke van der Merwe Stan Wright Who was the Leinster head coach for the 2009 success? INPHO Gary Ella INPHO Joe Schmidt

INPHO Michael Cheika INPHO Matt O'Connor Which of these current Leinster players has not started in all three previous final wins? INPHO Rob Kearney INPHO Johnny Sexton

INPHO Cian Healy INPHO Isa Nacewa How many tries did Leinster score in their 2012 final victory? INPHO 6 4

3 5 And finally how many points did Johnny Sexton score in the 2011 final? INPHO 33 28

23 26 Answer all the questions to see your result! PA You scored out of ! Gold Top of the pile, you really were paying attention. Share your result: Share PA You scored out of ! Silver Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold. Share your result: Share PA You scored out of ! Bronze The questions just didn't suit you this time. Share your result: Share PA You scored out of ! Wooden Spoon Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like Leinster rugby? Share your result: Share

