Wednesday 9 May, 2018
Quiz: How much do you remember from Leinster's previous European cup final victories?

Let’s test your knowledge.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 9 May 2018, 4:51 PM
3 minutes ago 50 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4002344

The Leinster team celebrate with the Heineken Cup Source: /Billy Stickland/INPHO

LEINSTER ARE BACK in the biggest game in European rugby on Saturday afternoon as they bid to land their fourth title.

But can you recall Leinsterâ€™s previous three final victories? Letâ€™s test your knowledge.

Where did Leinster win their first title in 2009?
INPHO
Murrayfield
Twickenham

Millennium Stadium
Stade de France
How many points did Leinster trail Northampton by at half-time in the 2011 final?
INPHO
6
10

22
16
Who did Leinster beat in the 2012 final?
INPHO
Saracens
Clermont Auvergne

Ulster
Toulouse
Who scored Leinster's solitary try in the 2009 final win?
INPHO
Brian O'Driscoll
Shane Jennings

Shane Horgan
Jamie Heaslip
In 2012 Leinster became the second team to claim back-to-back Heineken Cup crowns. Who were the first?
INPHO
Toulouse
INPHO
Wasps

INPHO
Munster
INPHO
Leicester
Can you name this player from the 2011 final triumph?
INPHO
Richardt Strauss
Mike Ross

Heinke van der Merwe
Stan Wright
Who was the Leinster head coach for the 2009 success?
INPHO
Gary Ella
INPHO
Joe Schmidt

INPHO
Michael Cheika
INPHO
Matt O'Connor
Which of these current Leinster players has not started in all three previous final wins?
INPHO
Rob Kearney
INPHO
Johnny Sexton

INPHO
Cian Healy
INPHO
Isa Nacewa
How many tries did Leinster score in their 2012 final victory?
INPHO
6
4

3
5
And finally how many points did Johnny Sexton score in the 2011 final?
INPHO
33
28

23
26
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like Leinster rugby?
Share your result:

Oâ€™Driscoll to join an illustrious group as heâ€™s inducted into Rugby Players Ireland hall of fame

Henshawâ€™s miracle return ensures fulcrum of Leinsterâ€™s attack firing for Bilbao

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

