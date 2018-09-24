This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sean O'Brien in contention for Connacht trip as he returns to full training

The province will also have half-backs Ciaran Frawley and Nick McCarthy back in full training.

By Sean Farrell Monday 24 Sep 2018, 1:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,064 Views 8 Comments
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LEINSTER EXPECT SEAN O’Brien to take a full part in training this week ahead of their inter-pro clash with Connacht on Saturday.

The international back row has not played since the mid-April after suffering a shoulder injury in the loss to Benetton in the RDS, a match that was itself part of his injury comeback.

Having stepped up his training last week, Leinster hope the days ahead will give the Tullow Tank a chance to prove he has returned to full fitness.

O’Brien is one of three players who the eastern province’s medical team report ‘will be introduced fully back into the rugby programme’ as Leo Cullen’s half-back options will be bolstered by a return for scrum-half Nick McCarthy and out-half Ciaran Frawley.

James Ryan and Dan Leavy, who were both replaced after head injuries against Edinburgh, remain doubts for Galway as they will follow along the concussion return to play protocols this week under assessment by the medical team.

