Lowe and McGrath set to miss out as Henshaw makes Leinster return

ROBBIE HENSHAW IS set to make his return from a shoulder injury for Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final clash with the Scarlets on Saturday in Dublin.

The midfielder suffered the injury during Ireland’s Six Nations win over Italy in February but has made rapid progress with his rehabilitation and looks likely to start in Leinster’s 12 shirt this weekend.

Henshaw is set for his comeback at inside centre. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

That boost is likely to be dampened by the expected loss of Luke McGrath at scrum-half.

As first reported by The Herald’s Des Berry this morning, the influential McGrath is set to miss out due to a knee injury.

His absence means Kiwi scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park is likely to start in the nine shirt, a move which has negative consequences for left wing James Lowe.

With Leinster only allowed to field two ‘non-European’ players in the Champions Cup and Australian Scott Fardy set to start in the back row against the Scarlets, Lowe is likely to be the unlucky party to miss out.

Captain Isa Nacewa is therefore set for a shift out to the wing, completing the back three alongside Rob Kearney and Fergus McFadden.

Number eight Jack Conan’s return from injury to full training this week has added to Leinster’s back row options, even with Sean O’Brien missing as he gets set to undergo surgery on his shoulder tomorrow.

However, it seems likely that Leinster will retain the starting pack from the quarter-final victory over Saracens, with Conan providing impact from the bench.

Johnny Sexton will steer the Leinster ship from out-half, while Henshaw is set to link with Garry Ringrose in midfield.

Leinster are due to officially name their matchday 23 at midday tomorrow.

