Dublin: 15 °C Monday 10 September, 2018
Leinster lose McGrath to injury but welcome back more Ireland internationals

The Ireland international prop suffered a knee injury in training last week.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 10 Sep 2018, 1:28 PM
1 hour ago 3,175 Views 4 Comments
LEINSTER HAVE BEEN dealt an injury blow with news that Jack McGrath has been ruled out for the next few weeks due to a knee injury, but the hope is that he will be fit to face Munster next month.

The Ireland international loosehead suffered the injury in training last week and he has already started rehabilitation.

Leinster hope to have McGrath back in action before the Guinness Pro14 inter-provincial clash with Munster on 6 October, meaning he could miss the upcoming clashes with the Dragons, Edinburgh and Connacht.

Johnny Sexton Sexton and more Ireland internationals are nearing their returns. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Offsetting the disappointment of losing McGrath is the boost of having a number of Ireland internationals set for their seasonal bows this weekend.

The province face the Dragons at the RDS on Saturday and Leinster are likely to welcome back Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose, James Ryan, Josh van der Flier and Rob Kearney, who have not yet featured this season.

Meanwhile, Leinster confirmed that centre Tom Daly will miss four to six weeks after suffering a knee MCL injury in Leinster A’s win over Ulster on Friday evening.

Sean O’Brien [shoulder], Dan Leavy [shoulder], Barry Daly [knee], Nick McCarthy [wrist], Ciarán Frawley [wrist], Will Connors [ACL] all remain unavailable for selection. 

