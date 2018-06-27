This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Wednesday 27 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wicklow's minors stun the Dubs to leave Leinster champs on brink of early exit

Elsewhere, Meath and Kildare clinched their places in the Leinster MFC semi-finals.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Jun 2018, 9:20 PM
1 hour ago 4,871 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4096076
Wicklow's Andy Foley gets away from Sean Foran of Dublin.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Wicklow's Andy Foley gets away from Sean Foran of Dublin.
Wicklow's Andy Foley gets away from Sean Foran of Dublin.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Leinster MFC round-robin

  • Dublin 0-8 Wicklow 2-6
  • Meath 1-13 Offaly 1-12
  • Westmeath 2-11 Louth 3-11
  • Carlow 0-8 Longford 1-9
  • Kildare 5-10 Laois 1-6

DUBLIN’S DEFENCE of their Leinster minor football title is hanging by a thread after they were stunned by Wicklow this evening.

Elsewhere, Meath beat Offaly to extend their 100% record and clinch their place in the semi-finals with a game to spare, while Kildare — who have also made a perfect start — ran up a 16-point hammering of Laois to book their own place in the final four.

The shock of the evening came in Parnell Park as goals from Kevin Quinn and Eoin Darcy helped Wicklow to a four-point win, 2-6 to 0-8.

Those two first-half goals had Wicklow six points to the good at the break, 2-4 to 0-4, and although they only managed two more points in a low-scoring second half, it was enough to see them home.

Wicklow’s win sees them leapfrog the Dubs into second place in Group 1, and victory in their final round robin match when they play already-qualified Meath on 3 July will see them into the semis at Dublin’s expense.

Should Wicklow slip up in their final game, wins for Dublin (away to Westmeath) and Offaly (home to Louth) could yet see them make the semi-finals.

In Navan, a late goal two minutes from time proved decisive as Meath came from behind to beat Offaly 1-13 to 1-12.

Kildare’s five-star show against Laois in Newbridge ensured that they will finish as one of the top two in Group 2, while Longford’s 1-9 to 0-8 win against Offaly ensures that they will head into the final round of matches with their destiny in their own hands.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

GAA denies public opinion influenced change in venue for Kildare-Mayo fixture

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Neymar's influence grows as Brazil cruise through to last-16 meeting with Mexico
Neymar's influence grows as Brazil cruise through to last-16 meeting with Mexico
'He's still recovering' - Belgium's top marksman Lukaku ruled out of Group G showdown with England
South Korea celebrated like they had qualified for last 16 as players weren't told Sweden were cruising
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'We're here to win, not plot final route,' says England boss Southgate
'We're here to win, not plot final route,' says England boss Southgate
Switzerland into World Cup knockouts after late drama in draw against Costa Rica
AC Milan to lodge appeal against Europa League ban
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ajax lure Southampton star Tadic back to Eredivisie
Ajax lure Southampton star Tadic back to Eredivisie
Southampton snap up 16-year-old Ireland underage international from Sligo Rovers
Southampton sign Celtic midfielder for €8 million
LIONEL MESSI
Messi stuns reporter by revealing he wore good-luck charm passed on by reporter's mother
Messi stuns reporter by revealing he wore good-luck charm passed on by reporter's mother
Can Lionel Messi save Argentina from themselves?
Messi and Rojo magic helps nervy Argentina reach World Cup last 16
ARGENTINA
'I'm fine' - Argentina legend Maradona allays health fears after requiring medical assistance
'I'm fine' - Argentina legend Maradona allays health fears after requiring medical assistance
Mikel claims Nigeria denied 'clear penalty' in Argentina loss
As it happened: Nigeria v Argentina, World Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie