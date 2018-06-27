Wicklow's minors stun the Dubs to leave Leinster champs on brink of early exit

Leinster MFC round-robin

Dublin 0-8 Wicklow 2-6

Meath 1-13 Offaly 1-12

Westmeath 2-11 Louth 3-11

Carlow 0-8 Longford 1-9

Kildare 5-10 Laois 1-6

DUBLIN’S DEFENCE of their Leinster minor football title is hanging by a thread after they were stunned by Wicklow this evening.

Elsewhere, Meath beat Offaly to extend their 100% record and clinch their place in the semi-finals with a game to spare, while Kildare — who have also made a perfect start — ran up a 16-point hammering of Laois to book their own place in the final four.

The shock of the evening came in Parnell Park as goals from Kevin Quinn and Eoin Darcy helped Wicklow to a four-point win, 2-6 to 0-8.

Those two first-half goals had Wicklow six points to the good at the break, 2-4 to 0-4, and although they only managed two more points in a low-scoring second half, it was enough to see them home.

Wicklow’s win sees them leapfrog the Dubs into second place in Group 1, and victory in their final round robin match when they play already-qualified Meath on 3 July will see them into the semis at Dublin’s expense.

Should Wicklow slip up in their final game, wins for Dublin (away to Westmeath) and Offaly (home to Louth) could yet see them make the semi-finals.

In Navan, a late goal two minutes from time proved decisive as Meath came from behind to beat Offaly 1-13 to 1-12.

Kildare’s five-star show against Laois in Newbridge ensured that they will finish as one of the top two in Group 2, while Longford’s 1-9 to 0-8 win against Offaly ensures that they will head into the final round of matches with their destiny in their own hands.

The updated table after Round 4 in the @ElectricIreland @gaaleinster Minor Football Championship Group 1.

Top two teams advance to semi-finals after final round next Tuesday pic.twitter.com/F97pcCduGI — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) June 27, 2018

The updated table after Round 4 in the @ElectricIreland @gaaleinster Minor Football Championship Group 2.

Top two teams advance to semi-finals after final round next Tuesday pic.twitter.com/Q2gRQrdJBb — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) June 27, 2018 Source: Leinster GAA /Twitter

