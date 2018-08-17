This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 17 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Champions Leinster to open European defence against Wasps, Munster begin with trip to Exeter

The schedule, dates, and kick-off times for the European pool stages are finally in.

By Sean Farrell Friday 17 Aug 2018, 2:45 PM
3 hours ago 2,556 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4186545
Leinster defeated Wasps in the 2017 quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Leinster defeated Wasps in the 2017 quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium.
Leinster defeated Wasps in the 2017 quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

MUNSTER WILL MEET 2017 English champions Exeter Chiefs in the opening round of the Champions Cup as the long-awaited  fixture list was released today.

Two months on from the pool draw, champions Leinster now know they will host Wasps on opening night, Friday 12 October at the RDS, with Munster in Exeter and Ulster hosting Leicester the following day.

A week later, round two will see Munster’s old friends Gloucester travel to Limerick for a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday 20 October. Fans will be well clear of Thomond Park in time to watch Ulster take on Simon Zebo and Racing 92 on the evening of 20 October.

Mossie Lawlor Gloucester were the unfortunate side at the wrong end of the 2003 Miracle Match. Source: ©INPHO

The following day will see Europe’s most decorated sides face off with the clash of four-time champions Toulouse and Leinster in France’s prime time TV slot on Sunday afternoon, 21 October.

The December back-to-backs will see Ulster take on Scarlets, with a trip to Llanelli on 7 December before a Friday night return to Ravenhill a week later.

Leinster will also have a seven-day turnaround between Saturday meetings with Bath. Munster, however, will have six days to prepare between Castres matches with a Sunday afternoon battle Thomond Park clash on 9 December before the return game in Stade Pierre Fabre on Saturday 15 December.

Connacht, meanwhile, will begin their latest Challenge Cup tilt at home to Bordeaux Begles on Saturday 13 October, with a trip to Sale in store a week later. Perpignan will visit Galway for the first of the back-to-back clashes on 8 December before Connacht go to Catalunya for the return game on Friday 14 December.

Champions Cup, Irish provincial fixtures (Irish time)

Round one

Friday 12 October – Leinster v Wasps, 19.45
Saturday 13 October – Exeter v Munster, 15.15
Saturday 13 October – Ulster v Leicester, 17.30

Round two

Saturday 20 October – Munster v Gloucester, 13.00
Saturday 20 October – Racing 92 v Ulster, 18.30
Sunday 21 October – Toulouse v Leinster, 16.15

Round three

Friday 7 December – Scarlets v Ulster, 19.45
Saturday 8 December – Bath v Leinster, 15.15
Sunday 9 December – Munster v Castres, 13.00

Round four 

Friday 14 December – Ulster v Scarlets, 19.45
Saturday 15 December – Leinster v Bath, 17.30
Saturday 15 December – Castres v Munster, 18.30

Round five

Friday 11 January – Gloucester v Munster, 19.45
Saturday 12 January – Leinster v Toulouse, 13.00
Saturday 12 January – Ulster v Racing 92, 15.15

Round Six 

Saturday 19th January – Leicester v Ulster,15.15
Saturday 19th January – Munster v Exeter Chiefs, 17.30
Sunday 20th January – Wasps v Leinster, 15.15

Connacht Challenge Cup pool fixtures

Round one

Saturday 13 October — Connacht v Bordeaux Begles, 15.00

Round two

Saturday 20 October — Sale Sharks v Connacht, 15.00

Round three

Saturday 8 December — Connacht v Perpignan, 15.00

Round four

Friday 14 December — Perpignan v Connacht, 20.00

Round five

Saturday 12 January — Connacht v Sale Sharks, 15.00

Round six

Friday 18 January — Bordeaux Begles v Connacht, TBC

View full Challenge and Champions Cup fixtures here

– First published 12.21. 17 August

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Campbell finally leaves Arsenal by completing permanent switch to Serie A
    Campbell finally leaves Arsenal by completing permanent switch to Serie A
    Steven Gerrard's Rangers one step away from Europa League group stage
    Emery ends Arsenal 'keeper debate by giving Cech vote of confidence for Chelsea
    IRELAND
    New U18 inter-provincial festival set to showcase exciting Irish talent
    New U18 inter-provincial festival set to showcase exciting Irish talent
    'I’ve got a massive ambition to play international rugby' - Ulster 10 Burns
    'Ireland and Quins are very supportive of me going back and forth'
    HURLING
    11 players, a coach and selector - the school linked to Limerick's All-Ireland hurling bid
    11 players, a coach and selector - the school linked to Limerick's All-Ireland hurling bid
    'He transferred us into coming out of nowhere to win a club All Ireland. He made you believe'
    'In a semi-final, you don’t see the Cork from Munster Championship. It seems to be their graveyard round'
    EUROPA LEAGUE
    Cork City's heaviest defeat in Europe since 1994 ends Irish interest for another year
    Cork City's heaviest defeat in Europe since 1994 ends Irish interest for another year
    As it happened: Rosenborg v Cork City, Europa League third qualifying round
    'If we can get the first goal out here then the game is back on'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie