Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 21 April, 2018
Poll: Who do you think will book a place in the Champions Cup final this weekend?

Leinster, Scarlets, Munster and Racing 92 all chase semi-final glory this weekend.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 21 Apr 2018, 6:45 AM
48 minutes ago 920 Views 1 Comment
Furlong, Halfpenny, Murray and Ryan all target a European final spot this weekend.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

THE FINAL FOUR will be pared down to two after this weekend and we’ll know then who is getting set for a trip to Spain on 12 May.

Leinster meet Scarlets this afternoon at the Aviva Stadium in the first semi-final of the European Rugby Champions Cup before Munster take on Racing 92 tomorrow in Bordeaux.

The prize on offer is a final spot in Bilbao and it’s a big opportunity for all four sides with the two clubs that have carved up the last five titles between them – Saracens and Toulon – both already out of contention after quarter-final losses to Irish opposition last month.

For Leinster there is the chance to reach a first final since they completed back-to-back titles in 2012 while Scarlets have never reached a decider.

Munster are chasing a first final appearance since they last lifted the crown in 2008 while Racing 92′s solitary showing in a decider saw them lost out two years ago to Saracens.

So we want to know how you envisage it all panning out. The first all-Irish decider? Leinster or Munster to fly the Irish flag on their own? Or will both provinces succumb to leave a Welsh-French battle on the second weekend of May?

Let us know.


Poll Results:






About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

