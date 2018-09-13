This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 13 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster and Munster name teams for winner-takes-all inter-pro showdown

The provinces go head-to-head at Donnybrook on Saturday evening for the 2018 title.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 13 Sep 2018, 4:05 PM
1 hour ago 2,488 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4234052

LEINSTER AND MUNSTER have revealed their hands for Saturday’s winner-takes-all IRFU women’s inter-provincial clash at Donnybrook [KO 7.30pm], with both sides making just one change in personnel for the final round of action.

Ben Armstrong Leinster head coach Ben Armstrong. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

After watching his side score seven tries against Connacht in Galway last week, Leinster head coach Ben Armstrong has unsurprisingly kept faith with largely the same side for the eagerly-anticipated meeting with the defending champions.

Ireland sevens international Hannah Tyrell impressed off the bench last week, scoring a second-half brace, and is rewarded with a start at fullback in place of Lauren Farrell McCabe.

Otherwise, it’s as you were for the eastern province as they bid to win the inter-pro title for a fifth time having surrendered their crown on points difference 12 months ago. 

Munster, meanwhile, have named Aine Staunton in a midfield pairing with Niamh Briggs for their trip to Dublin, while Eimear Considine moves to fullback and Laura O’Mahony to the right wing. 

Laura Guest’s side have stormed to victories over Connacht and Ulster in the first two rounds and are seeking to reign supreme for the 14th time. 

Leinster:

15. Hannah Tyrell (Old Belvedere)
14. Gemma Matthews (Old Belvedere RFC)
13. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College RFC)
12. Sene Naoupu (captain) (Old Belvedere RFC)
11. Elise O’ Byrne White (Old Belvedere RFC)
10. Nikki Caughey (Railway Union RFC)
9. Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere RFC)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union RFC)
2. Emma Hooban (St Mary’s College RFC)
3. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC)
4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union RFC)
5. Meg Kendall (Railway Union RFC)
6. Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock College RFC)
7. Juliet Short (Railway Union RFC)
8. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC).

Replacements:

16. Chloe Blackmore (Railway Union)
17. Christy Haney (St Mary’s College RFC)
18. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC)
19. Rachel Horan (CYM RFC)
20. Nicole Purdom (Suttonians RFC)
21. Niamh Griffin (Blackrock College RFC)
22. Susan Vaughan (Railway Union RFC)
23. Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC).

Munster: 

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC)
14. Laura O’Mahony (UL Bohemian RFC)
13. Aine Staunton (UL Bohemian RFC)
12. Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemian RFC)
11. Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian RFC)
10. Rachel Allen-Connolly (UL Bohemian RFC)
9. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC)

1. Fiona Hayes (UL Bohemian RFC)
2. Kate Sheehan (UL Bohemian RFC)
3.Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian RFC)
4. Roisin Ormond (Ballincollig RFC)
5. Siobhan McCarthy (Railway Union RFC)
6. Edel Murphy (UL Bohemian RFC)
7. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian RFC)
8. Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC).

Replacements:

16. Andrea Stock (Bantry Bay RFC)
17. Clodagh Cronin (Durham University RFC)
18. Sarah Quin (Richmond RFC)
19. Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC)
20. Enya Breen (Bantry Bay RFC)
21. Christine Coffey (Thurles RFC)
22. Ciara Scanlan (St. Marys College RFC)
23. Claire Keohane (UL Bohemian RFC). 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Double injury blow for Tottenham ahead of crunch week as Lloris and Alli ruled out
    Double injury blow for Tottenham ahead of crunch week as Lloris and Alli ruled out
    Mane: My parents told me I should be a teacher as football was a waste of time
    Rashford arguably developing more quickly than Ronaldo and Kane, says Southgate
    LEINSTER
    'He reminds me of the threat that Damian McKenzie brings for the All Blacks'
    'He reminds me of the threat that Damian McKenzie brings for the All Blacks'
    'That’s probably the mindset of a smaller club... We can be so much better'
    'One of our principles defensively is not to get beaten on your inside shoulder'
    IRELAND
    Marmion keen to progress as Cooney and McGrath push for Ireland spots
    Marmion keen to progress as Cooney and McGrath push for Ireland spots
    Centre Duncan Taylor out for rest of the season, a doubt for Ireland's World Cup opponents Scotland
    Ronan O'Gara inducted into World Rugby's Hall of Fame
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Neville: It's obvious Pogba wants a move away, but United will be fine without him
    Neville: It's obvious Pogba wants a move away, but United will be fine without him
    'It's the best I've felt in years' - Pain-free Aguero in peak condition following successful knee surgery
    Richarlison nets an absolute peach on first Brazil start, adds another goal for good measure

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie