Leinster and Munster name teams for winner-takes-all inter-pro showdown

LEINSTER AND MUNSTER have revealed their hands for Saturday’s winner-takes-all IRFU women’s inter-provincial clash at Donnybrook [KO 7.30pm], with both sides making just one change in personnel for the final round of action.

Leinster head coach Ben Armstrong. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

After watching his side score seven tries against Connacht in Galway last week, Leinster head coach Ben Armstrong has unsurprisingly kept faith with largely the same side for the eagerly-anticipated meeting with the defending champions.

Ireland sevens international Hannah Tyrell impressed off the bench last week, scoring a second-half brace, and is rewarded with a start at fullback in place of Lauren Farrell McCabe.

Otherwise, it’s as you were for the eastern province as they bid to win the inter-pro title for a fifth time having surrendered their crown on points difference 12 months ago.

Munster, meanwhile, have named Aine Staunton in a midfield pairing with Niamh Briggs for their trip to Dublin, while Eimear Considine moves to fullback and Laura O’Mahony to the right wing.

Laura Guest’s side have stormed to victories over Connacht and Ulster in the first two rounds and are seeking to reign supreme for the 14th time.

Leinster:

15. Hannah Tyrell (Old Belvedere)

14. Gemma Matthews (Old Belvedere RFC)

13. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College RFC)

12. Sene Naoupu (captain) (Old Belvedere RFC)

11. Elise O’ Byrne White (Old Belvedere RFC)

10. Nikki Caughey (Railway Union RFC)

9. Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere RFC)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union RFC)

2. Emma Hooban (St Mary’s College RFC)

3. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union RFC)

5. Meg Kendall (Railway Union RFC)

6. Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock College RFC)

7. Juliet Short (Railway Union RFC)

8. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC).

Replacements:

16. Chloe Blackmore (Railway Union)

17. Christy Haney (St Mary’s College RFC)

18. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC)

19. Rachel Horan (CYM RFC)

20. Nicole Purdom (Suttonians RFC)

21. Niamh Griffin (Blackrock College RFC)

22. Susan Vaughan (Railway Union RFC)

23. Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC).

Munster:

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC)

14. Laura O’Mahony (UL Bohemian RFC)

13. Aine Staunton (UL Bohemian RFC)

12. Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemian RFC)

11. Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian RFC)

10. Rachel Allen-Connolly (UL Bohemian RFC)

9. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC)

1. Fiona Hayes (UL Bohemian RFC)

2. Kate Sheehan (UL Bohemian RFC)

3.Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian RFC)

4. Roisin Ormond (Ballincollig RFC)

5. Siobhan McCarthy (Railway Union RFC)

6. Edel Murphy (UL Bohemian RFC)

7. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian RFC)

8. Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC).

Replacements:

16. Andrea Stock (Bantry Bay RFC)

17. Clodagh Cronin (Durham University RFC)

18. Sarah Quin (Richmond RFC)

19. Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC)

20. Enya Breen (Bantry Bay RFC)

21. Christine Coffey (Thurles RFC)

22. Ciara Scanlan (St. Marys College RFC)

23. Claire Keohane (UL Bohemian RFC).

