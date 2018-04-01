LIVE: Leinster v Saracens, Champions Cup quarter-final

42 mins ago

One province has gone out of Europe, one province stayed in by the skin of Andrew Conway’s pearly whites. Can Leinster keep the dream of an All-Ireland Champions Cup final alive?

Standing in the way of the tournament favourites at the Aviva Stadium are the reigning champions.

Saracens have been the standard bearer in this tournament in the past two years, but they’ve come to Dublin a little wounded and Leinster are relishing the chance to have a cut off them.