  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 1 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

11,678 Views 9 Comments
Share

One province has gone out of Europe, one province stayed in by the skin of Andrew Conway’s pearly whites. Can Leinster keep the dream of an All-Ireland Champions Cup final alive?

Standing in the way of the tournament favourites at the Aviva Stadium are the reigning champions.

Saracens have been the standard bearer in this tournament in the past two years, but they’ve come to Dublin a little wounded and Leinster are relishing the chance to have a cut off them.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
LIVE: Leinster v Saracens, Champions Cup quarter-final
LIVE: Leinster v Saracens, Champions Cup quarter-final
Leinster know only their best will suffice against three-in-a-row chasing Saracens
'The Munster way is to do it the difficult way' - Van Graan grateful after Munster win
FOOTBALL
Pogba has 'no problem' with Mourinho, side-steps Man United exit speculation
Pogba has 'no problem' with Mourinho, side-steps Man United exit speculation
Zlatan nets derby-winning brace - including 40-yard screamer - on MLS debut
Juve fasten grip on Serie A title as they capitalise on Napoli slip up
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
The pain of Lyon driving Nacewa's quest to bring European success back to Leinster
The pain of Lyon driving Nacewa's quest to bring European success back to Leinster
As it happened: Munster v Toulon, Champions Cup quarter-final
'We've got to be smart, we've got to be physical and we've got to win big moments'
MUNSTER
Premature end to final European game at Thomond for emotional Zebo
Premature end to final European game at Thomond for emotional Zebo
The bolt from the blue that launched the career of one of Munster's last European champions
Ashton, Guirado and Nonu: Toulon name star-studded side for Thomond Park
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man City can win the title by beating United next weekend, but Pep is prioritising Liverpool tie
Man City can win the title by beating United next weekend, but Pep is prioritising Liverpool tie
Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up 'dirty three points'
Game of two halves? Mourinho revels in Man United's 'perfect first half'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie