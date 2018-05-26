This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The teams are here!

Wayne Pivac Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

A view of the PRO14 trophy as players arrive Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Steff Evans arrives Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

TEAM NEWS: Leigh Halfpenny’s return from injury is a huge boost for the defending champions, with Wayne Pivac able to name a strong side for the final game of the 2018 campaign.

John Barclay’s injury means the Scarlets have been forced into a bit of a reshuffle in the pack with Munster-bound Tadhg Beirne shifting to number eight and Lewis Rawlins coming into the second row.

Everywhere you look, though, the Scarlets have international quality with the likes of Johnny Mcnicholl, Scott Williams and Rhys Patchell part of a devastating back line which will look to cause Leinster problems out wide.

Scarlets:

15. Leigh Halfpenny
14. Johnny Mcnicholl
13. Scott Williams
12. Hadleigh Parkes
11. Steff Evans
10. Rhys Patchell
9. Gareth Davies

1. Rob Evans
2. Ken Owens (captain)
3. Samson Lee
4. Lewis Rawlins
5. Steve Cummins
6. Aaron Shingler
7. James Davies
8. Tadhg Beirne

Replacements:

16. Ryan Elias
17. Wyn Jones
18. Werner Kruger
19. David Bulbring
20. Will Boyde
21. Jonathan Evans
22. Dan Jones
23. Tom Prydie.

TEAM NEWS: Isa Nacewa has been passed fit to start what will be his final game before retirement as Leo Cullen makes four changes from last week’s semi-final win over Munster.

Johnny Sexton, Rob Kearney and Dan Leavy all return to the Leinster XV with James Lowe retained on the left wing after his man-of-the-match in the inter-pro win, while Jordan Larmour completes the back three.

Nacewa partners Garry Ringrose on the occasion of his 50th Leinster appearance in midfield with Luke McGrath partnering Sexton in the half-back pairing.

Up front, it’s the same front five that started the Champions Cup final win over Bilbao as Cullen shuffles his back row combination with Rhys Ruddock and Jack Conan preferred to Scott Fardy and Jordi Murphy.

Leinster:

15. Rob Kearney
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Isa Nacewa (captain)
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy
2. Sean Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Dan Leavy
8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Scott Fardy
20. Jordi Murphy
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Joey Carbery
23. Rory O’Loughlin.

The atmosphere is building nicely around Dublin 4 with plenty of travelling Scarlets fans making themselves heard in or around the stadium.

A view of the Aviva Stadium ahead of the game Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

A view of PRO14 branding on a Leinster jersey in the dressing room Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Good afternoon and welcome to the Aviva Stadium, for the 2018 Guinness Pro14 final as Leinster — the European champions — look to complete a dream season with a first-ever Pro14 and Champions Cup double.

It has been a remarkable campaign for Leo Cullen’s side and their year can scale new, rarefied heights this evening, but standing in their way is a Scarlets side looking to become just the second team to defend their Pro12/Pro14 crown.

A view of the Guinness Pro14 trophy in the dressing room with the Leinster and Scarlets jerseys Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Wayne Pivac’s men are still hurting from the humbling they suffered at the hands of Leinster in the Champions Cup semi-final a few weeks ago, and arrive in Dublin determined to spoil the province’s party.

With the weather set fair, the Aviva Stadium resplendent in the afternoon sunshine, two teams stacked with quality and a near sell-out crowd, the 2018 decider has all the ingredients to be a classic.

Kick-off is at 6pm and stick with us for all the action as it happens.

