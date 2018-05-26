10 mins ago

TEAM NEWS: Leigh Halfpenny’s return from injury is a huge boost for the defending champions, with Wayne Pivac able to name a strong side for the final game of the 2018 campaign.

John Barclay’s injury means the Scarlets have been forced into a bit of a reshuffle in the pack with Munster-bound Tadhg Beirne shifting to number eight and Lewis Rawlins coming into the second row.

Everywhere you look, though, the Scarlets have international quality with the likes of Johnny Mcnicholl, Scott Williams and Rhys Patchell part of a devastating back line which will look to cause Leinster problems out wide.

Scarlets:

15. Leigh Halfpenny

14. Johnny Mcnicholl

13. Scott Williams

12. Hadleigh Parkes

11. Steff Evans

10. Rhys Patchell

9. Gareth Davies

1. Rob Evans

2. Ken Owens (captain)

3. Samson Lee

4. Lewis Rawlins

5. Steve Cummins

6. Aaron Shingler

7. James Davies

8. Tadhg Beirne

Replacements:

16. Ryan Elias

17. Wyn Jones

18. Werner Kruger

19. David Bulbring

20. Will Boyde

21. Jonathan Evans

22. Dan Jones

23. Tom Prydie.