  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 18 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Carbery's absence doesn't bother Cullen as highly-rated Frawley steps up

The expectation was that the 22-year-old would feature against Scarlets today.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 17 Feb 2018, 1:05 PM
12 hours ago 8,763 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3856588
Carbery remained with Ireland this week.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Carbery remained with Ireland this week.
Carbery remained with Ireland this week.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

THE EXPECTATION WAS that we’d see Joey Carbery back in blue later this afternoon. He has played no more than an hour of rugby since November, and the opportunity to get minutes under his belt against Scarlets appeared to be tailor-made for his needs.

But the 22-year-old has become too important to Ireland, and Joe Schmidt. The head coach doesn’t take any notice of the clamour for Carbery to get game time at 10 before Wales. He’s too good, too precious a commodity to being thrown around for the sake of it.

It means Leinster and Leo Cullen have to plan without him. They haven’t seen much of Carbery around these parts over the last while. 22 minutes off the bench against Montpellier at the back end of January has been the extent of his Leinster involvement since October, although two months on the sideline was a setback for everyone.

So no sign of the former Blackrock College man leaving camp this week. He remained in Athlone with Joe’s troops and will put the feet up over the weekend ahead of Wales this day next week.

“I haven’t seen much of Joey over the last number of weeks,” Cullen joked yesterday. “I think he’s training well by the sounds of it.

“It’s difficult. I don’t know the full ins-and-outs of the shape of guys or if they trained properly over the last few days in [Ireland] camp.

“Joey is such a key part of what they are doing — him swapping between 10 and 15 when he is in camp gives him a chance to get some good work done. That’s the call that was made. He got off the bench against Italy for 30 minutes so that was good experience for him.

“Based on what he has done in the past, that’s good enough for him to get selected in the [Ireland] 23 at the moment and he’s playing a huge role and he’s going really well. Still, a very young guy, picking up experience all the time and he’s at the very sharp end of it, the Six Nations is an incredibly intense tournament so for his future development it’s an amazing thing to be part of.”

It also benefits Ross Byrne, who will hardly be complaining his team-mate remains unavailable. Extended game time in the pivot for the former Michael’s man, and with Cathal Marsh out injured, Leinster are digging deep into their out-half stocks.

Ciaran Frawley Ciaran Frawley could make his senior debut off the bench. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Academy back Ciaran Frawley was on the bench last week and as another versatile option, is highly-rated by Leinster.

“It’s a great chance for him,” Cullen says.

Likewise for Jordan Larmour, who remains the star attraction. Fresh from his Ireland debut, the 20-year-old is named at fullback with Adam Byrne and James Lowe alongside him. Box-office threat there.

Key for Leinster will be getting quick ball to provide the platform for their backs to cause damage. Scarlets did a job on the province here in last year’s Pro12 semi-final, and in Tadhg Beirne and the returning James Davies have two of the best turnover specialists in the game.

A big afternoon for the Murphys, Josh and Jordi, on his 100th Leinster appearance, then. Max Deegan completes the home side’s back row.

“I think it’s just seeing the threat nice and early, because once they get into the contact area they’re very strong to shift off the ball,” Cullen said. “Tadhg is usually wearing a bright blue scrum cap so he’s a bit easier to identify than the rest.

“They’ve caused us problems in the past so we need to make sure we’re strong in that area because they’re very disruptive. It’s important we’re strong in that area because ultimately we want to play and if not able to recycle the ball due to them being in the back of the tackle area, they’re very difficult to play against.

“We want to play when we’re at home in particular so it’s going to be a huge area of the game.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Leinster place faith in Reid-O’Loughlin partnership as Nacewa carefully managed

Cullen backs Ringrose to slot back in for Wales as centre returns to full training

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Ireland international Meyler misses penalty as Chelsea reach FA Cup quarter-finals
Four West Brom players apologise after allegedly stealing a taxi in Barcelona and driving it to McDonald's
FOOTBALL
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
Chris Hughton's Brighton reach quarter-finals as they see off Coventry at home
Rondon stunner in vain as Baggies drop out of FA Cup following taxi debacle
LEINSTER
'It's really positive for their development': Cullen and Lowe praise Leinster's young guns
'It's really positive for their development': Cullen and Lowe praise Leinster's young guns
McGrath's knee injury may leave Leinster facing Champions Cup headache
Lowe-inspired Leinster battle hard to see off Pro14 rivals Scarlets
SIX NATIONS
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
'You heard the likes of Darce and Drico talking about it when you were in your mid-20s'
'Some of the drugs seemed to be making no difference. It was as bad a break as I've seen'
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Dennehy header hands Limerick the perfect start in Sligo
Dennehy header hands Limerick the perfect start in Sligo
'We wanted to send our supporters home happy after getting the bragging rights in the derby'
Caulfield says Cummins aggrieved by red card that rules him out of Munster derby

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie